AI Certs® Launches 'Mission AI-Saksham' Initiative To Offer Free AI Certifications In Indian Colleges
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India | 30th July, 2025 – AI CERTs®, a leading global provider of vendor-aligned, role-focused AI certifications, is proud to launch 'Mission AI-Saksham' -a flagship initiative aimed at bridging the widening AI skill gap in India. Under this initiative, AI CERTs will collaborate with universities, colleges, and institutions across disciplines, including engineering, management, arts, commerce, and more, to offer free access to AI CERTs' industry-aligned certification programs to their students.
Despite India's large youth population and expansive education network, student readiness for AI careers remains critically low. According to industry estimates as well, India's AI sector is projected to create 2.3 million jobs by 2027, yet only 1.2 million qualified professionals are expected to be available. This highlights a critical skills shortfall that must be urgently addressed through upskilling and targeted training. 'Mission AI-Saksham' is AI CERTs' direct response to this challenge, designed to bridge the divide with accessible, industry-aligned, and future-focused AI education.
Speaking on the initiative, Chintan Dave, AI CERTs' General Manager, said, "As artificial intelligence reshapes global industries, the mismatch between academic curriculum and real-world job requirements has never been more evident. 'Mission AI-Saksham' is our response to this challenge. It's an invitation for institutions and students alike to co-create a learning ecosystem that is agile, inclusive, and aligned with tomorrow's demands."
Through workshops, integrated AI modules, and community-building programs, AI CERTs is actively supporting institutions in becoming catalysts for digital transformation. At the heart of this movement is a bold vision: to certify one billion learners worldwide in AI and emerging technologies. With 'Mission AI-Saksham,' that vision takes root in India, empowering students, energizing institutions, and igniting the nation's AI ambition.
About AI CERTs®:
AI CERTs® is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.
Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs® bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.
With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.
