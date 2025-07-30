JEDCO, Oman's Sharaka Explore Trade, Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) -Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and Youth Projects Development Fund (Sharaka) in Oman held a second virtual symposium to explore joint economic cooperation areas.Attended by 150 participants from various economic sectors, the event serves an "effective" platform for exchanging knowledge and exploring bilateral trade and investment opportunities.According to a JEDCO statement issued Wednesday, the symposium was held in implementation of the joint action plan after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding.The plan aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance communication among the two countries' entrepreneurs and supporting institutions.The event aims to expand economic partnership horizons and facilitate communication for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs with relevant authorities, serving development of the SME sector.Talking to the webinar, JEDCO Acting CEO Dana Zoubi said the event "directly contributes to connect Jordanian SME owners with investment opportunities in the Omani market, which enhances their ability to expand regionally."Zoubi indicated that JEDCO continues its efforts to streamline access to new markets and deepen economic and trade cooperation with Omani partners, serving the "sustainable" development of the two countries' private sector.In turn, Ali bin Ahmed Muqebel, Sharaka CEO, expressed his pride in the continued cooperation with the Jordanian side, adding that this second webinar reflects "shared commitment" to support small and medium-sized enterprises by opening new opportunities in regional markets and building "long-term strategic partnerships."