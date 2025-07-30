403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
JEDCO, Oman's Sharaka Explore Trade, Investment Opportunities
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 30 (Petra) -Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and Youth Projects Development Fund (Sharaka) in Oman held a second virtual symposium to explore joint economic cooperation areas.
Attended by 150 participants from various economic sectors, the event serves an "effective" platform for exchanging knowledge and exploring bilateral trade and investment opportunities.
According to a JEDCO statement issued Wednesday, the symposium was held in implementation of the joint action plan after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding.
The plan aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance communication among the two countries' entrepreneurs and supporting institutions.
The event aims to expand economic partnership horizons and facilitate communication for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs with relevant authorities, serving development of the SME sector.
Talking to the webinar, JEDCO Acting CEO Dana Zoubi said the event "directly contributes to connect Jordanian SME owners with investment opportunities in the Omani market, which enhances their ability to expand regionally."
Zoubi indicated that JEDCO continues its efforts to streamline access to new markets and deepen economic and trade cooperation with Omani partners, serving the "sustainable" development of the two countries' private sector.
In turn, Ali bin Ahmed Muqebel, Sharaka CEO, expressed his pride in the continued cooperation with the Jordanian side, adding that this second webinar reflects "shared commitment" to support small and medium-sized enterprises by opening new opportunities in regional markets and building "long-term strategic partnerships."
Amman, July 30 (Petra) -Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) and Youth Projects Development Fund (Sharaka) in Oman held a second virtual symposium to explore joint economic cooperation areas.
Attended by 150 participants from various economic sectors, the event serves an "effective" platform for exchanging knowledge and exploring bilateral trade and investment opportunities.
According to a JEDCO statement issued Wednesday, the symposium was held in implementation of the joint action plan after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding.
The plan aims to strengthen cooperation and enhance communication among the two countries' entrepreneurs and supporting institutions.
The event aims to expand economic partnership horizons and facilitate communication for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs with relevant authorities, serving development of the SME sector.
Talking to the webinar, JEDCO Acting CEO Dana Zoubi said the event "directly contributes to connect Jordanian SME owners with investment opportunities in the Omani market, which enhances their ability to expand regionally."
Zoubi indicated that JEDCO continues its efforts to streamline access to new markets and deepen economic and trade cooperation with Omani partners, serving the "sustainable" development of the two countries' private sector.
In turn, Ali bin Ahmed Muqebel, Sharaka CEO, expressed his pride in the continued cooperation with the Jordanian side, adding that this second webinar reflects "shared commitment" to support small and medium-sized enterprises by opening new opportunities in regional markets and building "long-term strategic partnerships."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment