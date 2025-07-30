HP Med Consulting Announces Dates For One-Day Virtual Medical Sales Courses



The first virtual session will take place on Monday, August 18, 2025. The second virtual session is scheduled for Monday, September 1, 2025.

Both courses will run from 2 PM to 5 PM (Pacific Time). Registration for both virtual sessions is now open through the company's website, and early registration is encouraged as spots for each session are limited.

Attendees of either virtual course will participate in an immersive day of live coaching, intensive sales drills, and real-world preparation, all conducted online. The curriculum is built to deliver practical, actionable knowledge that can be applied immediately in the field. Key modules cover critical topics such as operating room etiquette, HIPAA compliance, and the legal frameworks of the Sunshine Act. A significant portion of the training is dedicated to navigating hospital credentialing systems and mastering the complex sales cycles involved in selling to surgeons, clinicians, and hospital administrators.

Who Should Attend

These intensive one-day virtual courses are structured for a diverse range of professionals. They are ideal for experienced B2B sales representatives seeking a direct path into the lucrative medical device industry, as well as for recent graduates and career-changers who need to build foundational knowledge. Current medical sales representatives can also leverage a session to sharpen their techniques and gain a competitive advantage. The one-day virtual format is designed for maximum impact with a minimal time commitment.

Upon completion, attendees will receive a certificate and join a valuable network of industry professionals. With limited seats for both virtual dates, interested individuals are urged to register promptly to secure their place.

About HP Med Consulting

HP Med Consulting provides specialized training programs for individuals aspiring to enter or advance within the medical sales industry. Founded on the principle of delivering practical, actionable knowledge, the company offers intensive courses focused on medical device sales, hospital protocol, and effective sales strategies. The curriculum is designed by experienced industry veterans to give students a competitive edge in the job market. By focusing on real-world scenarios and essential industry insights, HP Med Consulting prepares its graduates for successful and lucrative careers, helping them navigate the complexities of selling to hospitals and healthcare providers.

Contact:

Farra Lanzer

[email protected]

1-970-541-3284

SOURCE HP Med Consulting