Tuesday, 02 January 2024
Trump Announces 25% Tariff On India, 'Plus A Penalty' For Ties With Russia

2025-07-30
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said India will face a 25% tariff plus an additional penalty starting August 1, citing high trade barriers and close ties with Russia. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called India's tariffs“among the highest in the world” and criticized its purchases of Russian energy and military equipment.“India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty,” he wrote. 

The move escalates trade tensions just days ahead of Trump's August 1 deadline for global tariff enforcement. India has not yet responded.

His comments come shortly after he asserted that the August 1 deadline would not be extended.

