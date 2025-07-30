Trump Announces 25% Tariff On India, 'Plus A Penalty' For Ties With Russia
President Donald Trump on Wednesday said India will face a 25% tariff plus an additional penalty starting August 1, citing high trade barriers and close ties with Russia.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump called India's tariffs“among the highest in the world” and criticized its purchases of Russian energy and military equipment.“India will therefore be paying a tariff of 25%, plus a penalty,” he wrote.
The move escalates trade tensions just days ahead of Trump's August 1 deadline for global tariff enforcement. India has not yet responded.
His comments come shortly after he asserted that the August 1 deadline would not be extended.
