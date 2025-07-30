International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mission To Zambia Finds Strong Commitment To Nuclear Security, Encourages Focus On Capacity Building

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) completed an advisory service mission to Zambia focused on assessing the country's nuclear security regime for nuclear and other radioactive material out of regulatory control, referred to as MORC. The team recognized Zambia's commitment to nuclear security through its efforts to prevent, detect and respond to unauthorized acts involving MORC, and pointed out capacity building and coordination among stakeholders as areas for further enhancement.

The International Nuclear Security Advisory Service (INSServ) mission was conducted at the request of the Republic of Zambia and took place from 14 to 23 July 2025. Hosted by the Radiation Protection Authority (RPA) of Zambia, the mission was led by Samer Quran, Director of the National Centre for Nuclear and Radiological Security at the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission in Jordan.

The team comprised of five experts from Argentina, Egypt, Jordan, Norway and the USA, as well as two IAEA staff members.

INSServ missions aim to support States in strengthening their ability to prevent, detect and respond to criminal and intentional unauthorized acts involving nuclear or other MORC, which is lost, missing, stolen, improperly disposed of, or inadequately stored or handled. The scope of the INSServ mission included the foundational elements of nuclear security systems and measures for MORC, as well as detection and response systems and measures.

“Following an International Physical Protection Advisory Service in 2023 , the first INSServ mission in Zambia builds on the country's ongoing efforts to improve its nuclear security regime by leveraging the available IAEA assistance mechanisms,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA's Division of Nuclear Security.“We are looking forward to continued cooperation with Zambia's competent authorities for strengthening nuclear security.”

During the mission to Zambia, the team conducted a series of meetings with officials from the RPA, the Office of the President, the Cabinet Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Technology and Science, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Zambia Police Service, National Anti-Terrorism Center, Immigration Department, Zambia Airports Cooperation, Civil Aviation Authority and Zambia Revenue Authority.

The team also conducted site visits to Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, the Kazungula (land) Border, the RPA Inland Office in Livingstone, the Kapiri-Mposhi Railway Station and the National Institute for Scientific and Industrial Research.

“The country has made progress in developing and implementing nuclear security measures at its borders and within its territory. The mission confirmed Zambia's commitment to further improvements concluding that the country should continue to build on its efforts to strengthen multi-agency cooperation and coordination among national competent authorities responsible for nuclear security,” said Samer Quran, the INSServ Team Leader.

To further enhance its nuclear security capabilities, the team recommended that Zambia develop comprehensive training programmes for its personnel, including exercises. The experts identified good practices in the field of information security and in processes aimed at reducing the risk of insider threats.

“The INSServ mission marks a significant milestone in Zambia's commitment to strengthening nuclear security. The recommendations received will guide our efforts to build a robust and resilient nuclear security regime, protecting our people from the risks posed by nuclear and radioactive material outside regulatory control," said Boster D. Siwila, Executive Director of the RPA.

The IAEA's INSServ mission is part of its ongoing efforts to assist Member States in strengthening their nuclear security regimes in relation to MORC. The Agency provides a range of services in this area, including expert advice, training and equipment support, to help Member States protect against criminal or intentional unauthorized acts involving such materials.

The draft findings and recommendations were presented to the Republic of Zambia, and the final report will be presented in about three months.

