The Star Alliance Makes History As First European Team To Join The Grind Session

The Star Alliance becomes the first European team to join the Grind Session's winter circuit of elite high school basketball events.

The selection of top European basketball prospects will play a full slate of games during the 2025-2026 season, as well as host a Grind Session event in Europe.

BENTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Star Alliance – an elite European collective featuring top-tier basketball prospects from Italy's Stella Azzurra and Orange1 Bassano – has been officially selected to compete in the upcoming 2025-2026 Grind Session season. This marks the first time a European team has joined the longest-running winter circuit of elite high school basketball events.

In addition to playing a full slate of games from late November until early March, The Star Alliance will host a Grind Session event in Europe. An exact date and place has yet to be determined.

THE STAR ALLIANCE: A EUROPEAN BREAKTHROUGH

Launched by Stella Azzurra and Orange1 Bassano, The Star Alliance is a groundbreaking pan-European basketball initiative. Pooling their resources, ideas, and player development systems, these elite youth academies will curate a unified selection of Europe's top prospects. Beyond competition, The Star Alliance plans to enroll in a senior-level European league and will offer athletes full NIL support, university liaison, and scout visibility – creating a truly global bridge for talent development.

.Stella Azzurra – Founded in 1938, Stella Azzurra is a renowned Italian basketball club based in Rome, known for its strong youth program, which has produced numerous players who have gone on to play in top European leagues and even the NBA. The club's focus is on long-term player development rather than short-term success, providing a comprehensive program that includes academic support and psychological guidance.

.Orange1 Bassano – Currently ranked as one the top Italian youth programs and among the most prestigious European academies, Orange1 Bassano is widely recognized for its comprehensive approach to player development, focusing on both basketball skills and academic success. The program aims to prepare young athletes for collegiate and professional basketball careers.

Collectively, these two organizations have nurtured nearly 100 professional players, including three NBA draft picks. Among the most notable is Andrea Bargnani, who climbed the ranks through Stella Azzurra and Italian club Benetton Treviso before being selected first overall in the 2006 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors, spending a decade in the league with multiple teams.

Countless others have played collegiate basketball in the United States, before competing professionally overseas and for their respective national teams.

“With the formation of The Star Alliance, we are forging something truly exceptional – a united platform where innovation, expertise, and elite talent converge,” said Stella Azzurra owner Germano D'Arcangeli.“This isn't just about sharing resources or ideas – it's a commitment to sculpting a future where the best European prospects train together, learn from each other, and step onto the global stage as one. It reflects our belief that excellence is born from collaboration, and together we'll provide unparalleled opportunities for our players to grow – not just as athletes, but as global citizens of the game.”

WHAT THIS MEANS

.International Exposure: The Star Alliance will compete at some of the Grind Session's major events from November through March, matching up against some of North America's top-ranked teams and prospects.

.Player Growth: Participation in the Grind Session will help accelerate European player development and open pathways to NCAA and professional engagements.

.Cultural Exchange: This milestone will foster deeper ties between European basketball programs and the North American development system.

GRIND SESSION: SHAPING FUTURE STARS & CULTIVATING CHAMPIONS

Since its inception in 2014, the Grind Session has solidified its reputation as the premier winter circuit of high school basketball events, consistently showcasing and elevating some of the nation's top teams and talent.

To date, more than 3,000 Grind Session alumni have gone on to succeed at the collegiate and professional levels, with approximately 100 NBA players and more than 20 first-round NBA draft picks emerging from its ranks. Some of the circuit's more notable alumni include Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Jalen Green (Houston Rockets), DeAndre Ayton (Portland Trail Blazers), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City Thunder), Jonathan Kuminga (Golden State Warriors), LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), and Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), just to name a mere few.

“For over a decade, we've crowned world champions with the game's brightest young stars,” said Grind Session CEO and Co-Founder Scott Waldrop.“Bringing The Star Alliance into our circuit is a transformative step – we're linking top-tier programs, amplifying the level of competition, and offering scouts and players an even richer environment to grow. With their inclusion, we're not just hosting games – we're building basketball's next generation on a global scale.”

For more information about the Grind Session, visit and follow them on Instagram @therealgrindsession, X @thegrindsession, and Facebook (The Grind Session).

