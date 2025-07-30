403
Iranian FM says Iran must persist with its domestic uranium enrichment efforts
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that the country must persist with its domestic uranium enrichment efforts to produce radiopharmaceuticals and to supply fuel for its developing nuclear power reactors. Araghchi stressed on social media that “No one in their right mind would abandon the fruits of tremendous investment in homegrown and peaceful technology which is saving lives -- and simply because bullying foreigners demand it.”
In recent weeks, Iran has intensified diplomatic talks concerning its nuclear program. On Friday, nuclear discussions involving Iran and the European trio of France, Britain, and Germany—known as the E3—resumed in Istanbul, Türkiye. Additionally, the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is scheduled to visit Iran within two weeks to present a manual outlining the future framework for Iran’s cooperation with the agency.
