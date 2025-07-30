Unitronix Corp. (OTC: UTRX) Enters Strategic Bitcoin Mining Partnership To Secure Up To 50% Of Monthly Bitcoin Production

High-Impact Agreement with Private Energy Infrastructure Firm Bolsters Unitronix's Direct Access to Bitcoin and Long-Term Revenue Streams

MARLTON, N.J., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitronix Corp. (OTC: UTRX ), a blockchain company focused on real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and cryptocurrency asset management, today announced a strategic partnership with a private energy and data infrastructure firm, which has granted Unitronix the right to acquire up to 50% of its monthly Bitcoin (BTC) mining production-significantly strengthening the Company's access to native BTC supply. Further, Unitronix now can continually expand its digital asset infrastructure footprint with less financial friction.

This strategic partnership follows recent milestones such as the launch of Unitronix's cryptocurrency investment portfolio strategy and its treasury reserve allocation to Bitcoin . Together, these initiatives reflect a holistic approach to digital asset management-blending treasury discipline, on-chain investment intelligence, and upstream asset control.

"This partnership represents a critical advancement in our mission to redefine crypto asset management in the Web3 era," said Kenneth J. Williams, CEO of Unitronix Corp. "It provides direct access to BTC and opens long-term opportunities for revenue generation and digital infrastructure investment."

The Partner, a privately held operator in the southern U.S., specializes in developing next-generation energy systems optimized for cryptocurrency mining and AI data processing. As part of the agreement, Unitronix is entitled to acquire up to 50% of the Partner's monthly Bitcoin output. The deal also includes a framework for potential equity participation and future revenue-sharing arrangements.

By securing a supply-side channel for Bitcoin, Unitronix increases its flexibility in treasury planning and strengthens its ability to capture upside from asymmetric digital asset growth trends. The company anticipates leveraging these BTC inflows for both balance sheet resilience and deployment into yield-generating DeFi protocols.

This announcement comes as leading public companies like MicroStrategy and Coinbase continue to expand Bitcoin-focused treasury and infrastructure strategies. Unitronix's approach adds a DeFi-native layer to this model-aiming to optimize long-term capital efficiency while aligning with decentralized principles.

"As we close the second quarter, this agreement positions Unitronix to maintain strong momentum through the rest of 2025 and beyond," added Williams. "It's about building smart access, long-term leverage, and tokenized scalability."

About Unitronix Corporation

Unitronix Corporation is a next-generation innovator in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency asset management, specializing in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) such as intellectual property and convertible debt instruments. By leveraging smart contracts, Unitronix enhances transparency, security, and liquidity across its digital asset operations. The company integrates advanced cryptocurrency strategies for liquidity management, growth, and innovation-combining Web3 infrastructure with disciplined financial planning to transform how tokenized assets are created, managed, and monetized. As part of its broader cryptocurrency asset management portfolio strategy, Unitronix maintains a Bitcoin treasury reserve, positioning BTC as both a macro-hedge and a high-conviction digital asset held for long-term value preservation and capital appreciation.

