Indian PM starts 2-day visit to UK

2025-07-30 08:20:34
(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin a two-day visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday, with discussions centered on trade, economic cooperation, and defense, according to Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

This marks Modi's fourth trip to the UK and serves as a chance to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties. Misri noted that bilateral trade between the two nations reached $55 billion in the 2023–2024 period. Negotiations for a free trade agreement have been completed, and both governments are now finalizing the legal aspects of the deal.

During the visit, leaders will assess progress under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP), focusing on sectors such as trade, technology, innovation, and defense cooperation.

Misri also announced that Modi will make a state visit to the Maldives on July 25–26, marking the first visit by a foreign leader under President Mohamed Muizzu’s administration. Talks between India and the Maldives are underway to establish agreements on trade and investment. Potential areas of collaboration include renewable energy and fisheries, Misri added.

