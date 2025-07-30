Cortechs.Ai Announce Next-Gen Neuroquant® Brain Tumor: AI-Driven Metastasis & Meningioma Segmentation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NeuroQuantBrain Tumor is a fully automated post-processing medical device software used by radiologists, neuro-oncologists, neurosurgeons, and other clinicians to assist with analyzing and interpreting neurological MR images, aiming to complement the standard of care. It performs automatic segmentation and volumetric quantification of MRIs of brain tumors that are confirmed to be pathologically diagnosed cancer.

The two new AI-powered models complement the existing NeuroQuant® Brain Tumor solution for high- and low-grade gliomas to automatically segment and accurately quantify brain metastases and meningiomas across clinical patient cohorts. Available through Cortechs's secure cloud environment, the technology enables rapid adoption via PACS integration and scalable access for hospital and enterprise users.

This breakthrough technology enhances radiologists', neurosurgery, and neuro-oncology efficiency and standardization by delivering objective segmentations and volumetric reports, saving time while improving clinical consistency and diagnostic confidence. By tracking tumor changes over time, clinicians gain valuable insights into treatment response and disease progression, directly supporting better patient outcomes.

The launch includes support to integrate segmentation results seamlessly into radiation oncology and neurosurgical workflows. Clinicians can directly import these segmentation files into treatment planning systems, eliminating manual contouring requirements. This capability improves interoperability across departments while enabling faster, more consistent planning and response evaluation.

Given the complexities of brain tumor imaging, insights from leading clinical experts underscore the significance of this release. "NeuroQuant® Brain Tumor's longitudinal tracking capabilities offer critical insights into changes in tumor volume over time, facilitating more accurate monitoring of treatment response and more informed clinical decision-making. With the latest software release, which offers automated segmentation and tracking of brain metastases and meningiomas, this tool has tremendous potential to improve workflow efficiency and clinical confidence in detecting, measuring, and following brain metastases and meningiomas," said Dr. Nikdokht Farid, a practicing neuroradiologist at UC San Diego who routinely interprets complex neuro-oncology cases.

"We're delivering cutting-edge AI technology that fundamentally transforms how clinicians approach complex diagnostic challenges," said Kyle Frye, CEO of Cortechs. "This isn't just another tool – it's a powerful engine that empowers healthcare professionals with advanced capabilities they've never had before. We are continuing to bring together the continuum of care with radiology, surgery and oncology with our latest version of NeuroQuant® Brain Tumor."

"Our technology transforms hours of manual work into minutes of precise, automated analysis. This isn't just about efficiency – it's about equipping clinicians with the tools and insights they need to deliver better patient care while streamlining workflows in increasingly strained healthcare systems," said Nate White, CTO of Cortechs.

NeuroQuant® Brain Tumor is the first FDA-cleared, cloud-native tool to offer automated volumetric segmentation for both brain metastases and meningiomas within routine clinical environments. This expansion builds on Cortechs's proven capabilities in glioma tracking and structural volumetrics, offering a unified, scalable platform for neuroimaging. By supporting seamless integration into neurosurgical and neuro-oncology workflows, the tool empowers clinicians to streamline planning, evaluate treatment response more efficiently, and deliver consistent, high-quality care.

About Cortechs

Cortechs is a leader in AI applications in radiology, leveraging advanced technologies in medical imaging to enhance disease screening and early detection, empowering healthcare providers to deliver better outcomes for patients. The company develops and markets innovative medical imaging solution software for assessing neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, tumors and prostate cancer, helping clinicians detect and monitor clinically significant cases. Cortechs's industry-leading imaging solutions offer radiologists, oncologists, and urologists a streamlined, cost-effective way to assess brain and prostate health, including cancer evaluation. Visit for additional insights and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

