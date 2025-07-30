Talentlms Elevates Corporate Learning With Groundbreaking AI Features

New "AI Coach" will offer real-time, personalized support to learners throughout their workplace training.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentLMS, a leading employee training platform , today announced the launch of a transformative AI coaching feature aimed at enriching learner engagement and optimizing training efficiencies for organizations of all sizes.

Building on the momentum of earlier launches, such as its AI-powered course creator , which enables content creation in minutes, and Skills , an AI tool for skills management and reskilling, TalentLMS has continued to innovate with new, transformative AI features.

Central to the latest TalentLMS release is the introduction of the AI Coach , a state-of-the-art virtual tutor available 24/7, seamlessly integrated into the TalentLMS course experience. This feature delivers real-time, personalized assistance, adapting to individual learner contexts and specific course types.

Particularly beneficial for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), where instructor resources are limited, the AI Coach significantly enhances learner confidence and boosts course completion rates. Available in TalentLMS's Pro and Enterprise plans, this feature stands as a game-changer in the SMB LMS market, offering a competitive edge that is second to none.

In addition to the AI Coach, TalentLMS has recently unveiled AI-Powered Course Translations , a tool designed to eradicate language barriers in training. This feature allows organizations to instantly clone and translate courses into multiple languages, while customizing the tone to suit diverse audiences, whether original, academic, simple, or creative. Such capability ensures inclusivity and accessibility in global training initiatives, aligning with Epignosis's mission to democratize learning.

Complementing these advancements is the AI-Powered Tests feature, which simplifies the assessment creation process. This tool automatically generates quizzes and tests from specific course units, ensuring learners capture key material efficiently and effectively, saving hours for training managers and reinforcing critical knowledge acquisition.

Recognition of TalentLMS's innovation is underscored by its recent shortlisting for the Best AI LMS Tools For Training And Education by the eLearning Industry. This honor highlights the platform's commitment to advancing AI-driven learning solutions that bolster corporate training outcomes.

"AI is revolutionizing workplace learning in ways we could either only imagine before, or in some cases were completely unimaginable," said Dimitris Tsingos, Co-founder and President at Epignosis, parent company of TalentLMS . "Our latest AI features in TalentLMS make training simpler, more inclusive, and globally connected, empowering businesses around the world to thrive. We're fully committed to exploring artificial intelligence in taking training in the enterprise to a whole new level."

About TalentLMS

Trusted by over 70,000 teams worldwide, TalentLMS is designed to simplify training while driving employee engagement and development. With an intuitive interface, AI-powered course builder, and robust course library, TalentLMS empowers organizations to build resilient workforces ready for the future.

