Calcium Silicate Prices Q2 2025 Key Regional Movement And Monthly Index Update



USA: US$ 5,826/MT

China: US$ 7,978/MT

UK: US$ 5,083/MT

Brazil: US$ 8,076/MT Indonesia: US$ 7,420/MT

Regional Prices Movement



USA: The calcium silicate prices in the USA remained relatively stable throughout Q2, with minor fluctuations due to moderate demand recovery and balanced inventory levels.

China: China saw a noticeable upward trend, influenced by increased construction activity and tighter domestic supply, resulting in a price surge of over 5% compared to the previous quarter.

UK: The UK experienced a marginal decline in Calcium Silicate prices, driven by slower industrial demand and steady import availability across sectors.

Brazil: Brazil recorded one of the sharpest quarterly increases, with prices jumping nearly 7% amid rising domestic consumption and import restrictions. Indonesia: Prices in Indonesia grew steadily throughout Q2, largely due to increased insulation-related demand and slightly reduced production outputs.



Track Real-Time Prices : https://www.imarcgroup.com/calcium-silicate-pricing-report/requestsample

Factors Affecting Calcium Silicate Prices



Demand-Side Factors: Growing use of Calcium Silicate in construction, insulation, and industrial applications influenced price levels. Seasonal spikes and real estate trends also played a significant role in shaping market demand.

Supply-Side Factors: Raw material availability, energy costs, and supply chain disruptions contributed to regional pricing differences. Geopolitical factors and port congestion in key exporting nations also impacted supply consistency.

Global Calcium Silicate Market Analysis

In Q2 2025, the global market for Calcium Silicate saw steady growth, backed by rising applications in thermal insulation, fireproofing, and green building solutions. The Calcium Silicate price index reflected these trends, with gradual increases observed in both developed and emerging economies.

According to the Calcium Silicate price chart, regions with strong infrastructure investments reported the most notable price movements. Historical data from the Calcium Silicate price history indicates that prices are trending higher year-over-year, with the price of Calcium Silicate influenced by both macroeconomic and sector-specific factors.

The Calcium Silicate price today continues to align with sustainability trends and industrial modernization. The Calcium Silicate future price is expected to rise moderately as construction demand sustains across Asia and South America.

Key Growth Drivers

Rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and increased focus on energy-efficient materials are key drivers behind the rising demand and Calcium Silicate prices globally. Additionally, stricter safety regulations are pushing industries toward high-performance insulation materials like Calcium Silicate.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help :

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Calcium Silicate Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Calcium Silicate price trend, offering key insights into global Calcium Silicate market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Calcium Silicate demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1- 201971-6302