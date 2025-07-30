Customers Can Now Buy The 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto In Charlotte, North Carolina

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Lamborghini Charlotte is now proudly offering the breathtaking 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto , a hybrid V12 supercar that boldly redefines what performance means in the modern era. Just in time for Lamborghini's 60th anniversary, the Revuelto emerges as the marque's first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV), uniting raw combustion power with electrified innovation to deliver 1,015 CV (747 kW) of mind-bending performance. With a blistering 0–100 kph time of just 2.5 seconds and a top speed surpassing 350 kph, this machine isn't just fast-it's ferocious.

The hybrid setup features a new 6.5-liter V12 engine paired with three high-density electric motors, harmonized by a revolutionary 8-speed dual-clutch transmission mounted transversely for optimized balance. One of the electric motors sits on the rear axle to assist propulsion and regenerative braking, while the others work with the front e-axle to enable full all-wheel drive-even in electric-only "Città" mode. Whether cruising Charlotte's streets in Strada mode or tearing up the track in Corsa, the Revuelto offers 13 unique driving experiences thanks to the intelligent coordination between its hybrid and combustion components.

Beyond its mind-blowing performance, the Revuelto's design commands attention. Sculpted with sharp angles, negative radii and a single center line, it celebrates Lamborghini's racing heritage while looking toward the future. The V12 engine is showcased proudly beneath a transparent rear panel and the new carbon-fiber monofuselage chassis-featuring Forged Composites-delivers superior strength and weight savings compared to its predecessor.

Inside, the cabin draws inspiration from aeronautics. The driver-focused layout features intuitive controls, an advanced LDVI 2.0 torque management system and hexagonal design motifs throughout. It's not just about style-it's built for serious performance and precision handling, aided by active aerodynamics and a predictive all-wheel-drive logic that reads road grip in real time.

Now available at Lamborghini Charlotte, the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto is waiting for those ready to embrace the future of performance.

