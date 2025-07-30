Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Malta Plans Recognizing Palestine

Malta Plans Recognizing Palestine


2025-07-30 07:24:54
(MENAFN) Malta is set to officially acknowledge the state of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly gathering in September, as declared by the country’s Prime Minister, Robert Abela.

In a Facebook message shared on Tuesday evening, Abela stated, "Our country's position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East."

His remarks underscored Malta’s ongoing support for a durable and peaceful resolution in the region.

This declaration followed shortly after a comparable statement from UK Premier Keir Starmer and came just a few days subsequent to France unveiling its intentions for similar recognition.

The coordinated timing highlights a growing trend among European nations to endorse Palestinian statehood.

Originally, Abela had revealed Malta’s intentions in May, mentioning that the formal recognition would take place during a United Nations event centered on Palestine scheduled for June.

However, that conference was eventually delayed, pushing the formal acknowledgment to September instead.

MENAFN30072025000045017167ID1109862245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search