403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Malta Plans Recognizing Palestine
(MENAFN) Malta is set to officially acknowledge the state of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly gathering in September, as declared by the country’s Prime Minister, Robert Abela.
In a Facebook message shared on Tuesday evening, Abela stated, "Our country's position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East."
His remarks underscored Malta’s ongoing support for a durable and peaceful resolution in the region.
This declaration followed shortly after a comparable statement from UK Premier Keir Starmer and came just a few days subsequent to France unveiling its intentions for similar recognition.
The coordinated timing highlights a growing trend among European nations to endorse Palestinian statehood.
Originally, Abela had revealed Malta’s intentions in May, mentioning that the formal recognition would take place during a United Nations event centered on Palestine scheduled for June.
However, that conference was eventually delayed, pushing the formal acknowledgment to September instead.
In a Facebook message shared on Tuesday evening, Abela stated, "Our country's position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East."
His remarks underscored Malta’s ongoing support for a durable and peaceful resolution in the region.
This declaration followed shortly after a comparable statement from UK Premier Keir Starmer and came just a few days subsequent to France unveiling its intentions for similar recognition.
The coordinated timing highlights a growing trend among European nations to endorse Palestinian statehood.
Originally, Abela had revealed Malta’s intentions in May, mentioning that the formal recognition would take place during a United Nations event centered on Palestine scheduled for June.
However, that conference was eventually delayed, pushing the formal acknowledgment to September instead.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment