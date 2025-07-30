Amplify Etfs Declares July Income Distributions For Its Income Etfs

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs announces July income distributions for its income ETFs.

ETF Name Ticker Amount
per Share 		Ex-Date Record
Date 		Payable
Date
Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF BAGY $1.49525 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF BITY $1.20620 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF SOFR $0.36336 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF HCOW $0.24100 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF TLTP $0.22380 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF QDVO $0.21322 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF DIVO $0.17244 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF IDVO $0.17055 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV $0.12212 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25
Amplify High Income ETF YYY $0.12000 7/30/25 7/30/25 7/31/25


About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $12 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 6/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .

Sales Contact: Media Contacts:
Amplify ETFs Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
855-267-3837 Kerry Davis
... 610-228-2098
...


This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at . Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.

Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.


