Amplify Etfs Declares July Income Distributions For Its Income Etfs
|ETF Name
|Ticker
| Amount
per Share
|Ex-Date
| Record
Date
| Payable
Date
|Amplify Bitcoin Max Income Covered Call ETF
|BAGY
|$1.49525
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF
|BITY
|$1.20620
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify Samsung SOFR ETF
|SOFR
|$0.36336
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify COWS Covered Call ETF
|HCOW
|$0.24100
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF
|TLTP
|$0.22380
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify CWP Growth & Income ETF
|QDVO
|$0.21322
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
|DIVO
|$0.17244
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify CWP International Enhanced Dividend Income ETF
|IDVO
|$0.17055
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF
|NDIV
|$0.12212
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
|Amplify High Income ETF
|YYY
|$0.12000
|7/30/25
|7/30/25
|7/31/25
About Amplify ETFs
Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $12 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 6/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more visit AmplifyETFs.com .
|Sales Contact:
|Media Contacts:
|Amplify ETFs
|Gregory FCA for Amplify ETFs
|855-267-3837
|Kerry Davis
|...
|610-228-2098
|...
This information is not intended to provide and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice, or investment recommendations. To receive a distribution, you must be a registered shareholder of the fund on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. There is no guarantee that distributions will be made in the future. Your own trading will also generate tax consequences and transaction expenses. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions. Please consult your tax professional or financial adviser for more information regarding your tax situation.
Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in Amplify Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained at . Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal.
Amplify ETFs are distributed by Foreside Services, LLC.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
