403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sanctioned Indian refiner takes legal action against Microsoft
(MENAFN) Nayara Energy, India’s second-largest private oil refiner, has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft after the tech company suspended access to essential services, citing European Union sanctions.
In a statement on Monday, Nayara—partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft—accused Microsoft of restricting access to its own data and licensed tools without legal justification. The company argued that the decision was solely based on Microsoft’s interpretation of EU sanctions and warned that it sets a troubling precedent of corporate overreach.
The sanctions in question were recently imposed by the EU on Nayara’s Vadinar refinery, marking the first time an Indian refinery was targeted. These measures include bans on refined petroleum products derived from Russian crude. Rosneft has condemned the sanctions as both “unjustified and illegal.”
Nayara challenged Microsoft’s decision, noting that the sanctions apply only within the EU and that the U.S.-based tech firm has no obligation under American or Indian law to act on them. The company claimed it was given no advance notice or opportunity for dialogue.
On Monday, Nayara filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking an interim injunction and immediate restoration of Microsoft services, stressing the need to maintain digital operations to fulfill its obligations to Indian consumers and stakeholders.
In a statement on Monday, Nayara—partly owned by Russian energy giant Rosneft—accused Microsoft of restricting access to its own data and licensed tools without legal justification. The company argued that the decision was solely based on Microsoft’s interpretation of EU sanctions and warned that it sets a troubling precedent of corporate overreach.
The sanctions in question were recently imposed by the EU on Nayara’s Vadinar refinery, marking the first time an Indian refinery was targeted. These measures include bans on refined petroleum products derived from Russian crude. Rosneft has condemned the sanctions as both “unjustified and illegal.”
Nayara challenged Microsoft’s decision, noting that the sanctions apply only within the EU and that the U.S.-based tech firm has no obligation under American or Indian law to act on them. The company claimed it was given no advance notice or opportunity for dialogue.
On Monday, Nayara filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking an interim injunction and immediate restoration of Microsoft services, stressing the need to maintain digital operations to fulfill its obligations to Indian consumers and stakeholders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment