Bybit Smart Money Report: Smart Money Flows Into ETH, SOL, And RWA-Concept Altcoins As Stablecoin Balances Decline
Key Insights
-
Smart money holds onto ETH, BTC and select altcoins: the report highlights portfolios balances of ETH, BTC, ONDO, UNI, and WLD, citing the main drivers behind each asset. The diverse holdings reflect a wide array of considerations for professional and institutional investors from DeFi trends to regulatory tailwinds.
Top movements by the pros - trading highlights: Whales are piling up on ETH as SOL-related derivatives are on the rise. Key movements indicated institutional interest in a range of altcoins while AVAX suffered downward pressure.
Stablecoin balances across exchanges trending down: Major cryptocurrency exchanges are recording decreasing levels of stablecoin reserves, collectively at a 3-month low. This is interpreted as risk-on sentiment as investors were deploying funds and entering active trading mode.
#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitReport
About Bybit
Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit .
For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube
SOURCE Bybit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment