Ascend.Io Introduces Industry-First Dataops Agents, Automating Data Pipeline Operations With AI

A screenshot of the Ascend platform featuring event-driven automation that triggers custom AI agents to perform DataOps work.

New AI-powered agents seamlessly integrate with existing workflows to automate incident response, code reviews, pipeline optimization, and more.

- Sean KnappPALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ascend , the leader in Agentic Data Engineering, today announced the general availability of its DataOps Agents -a new AI-powered capability built to automate operational tasks across the data pipeline lifecycle. With this launch, data teams can reduce time spent on manual processes, increase system reliability, and cut infrastructure costs by embedding automation directly into their development environments.Built on top of Ascend's existing DataOps foundation, the agents provide targeted automation for tasks that often drain engineering capacity. These include automated incident reporting, first-pass code reviews, commit message generation, performance tuning recommendations, and more."Data teams spend countless hours on repetitive operational tasks that take them away from strategic work," said Sean Knapp, Founder and CEO of Ascend. "DataOps Agents eliminate this operational burden by providing intelligent automation that not only saves time and money, but actually makes data systems more reliable and efficient. This is the future of data operations-where AI handles the routine so humans can focus on innovation."Key Capabilities and Benefits:Intelligent Incident Response: When pipelines break, agents automatically surface relevant context-recent commits, schema changes, and historical failure patterns-then compile a full incident report and send it via PagerDuty, Slack, Teams, Grafana, and a variety of platforms. Agents can also generate pull requests to help resolve the issue.Automated Code Operations: Agents generate meaningful commit messages based on code changes, perform first-pass code reviews to ensure best practices compliance, and can even suggest pipeline optimizations to reduce infrastructure costs.Seamless Integration: Built on Ascend's proven DataOps foundation, the agents operate within existing version control workflows, deployment cycles, and development environments without requiring changes to established processes.Safe Development Environment: Agents operate within well defined security perimeters with carefully configured access to staging and production data, ensuring safe operations while maintaining the flexibility to automate complex tasks."DataOps requires a lot of rigor and frankly tedious manual steps," explained Cody Peterson, Ascend product manager. "Agents are so exciting because they can automate these processes while actually improving quality. Instead of having on-call engineers manually gather context and generate incident reports, our agents do this automatically and often provide better, more comprehensive information than manual processes."The solution addresses a critical gap in the data engineering market, where teams often struggle to maintain operational excellence at scale. Traditional approaches require significant manual intervention, leading to longer incident resolution times, inconsistent processes, and higher operational costs.DataOps Agents are available to all Ascend platform users at no additional cost, reinforcing the company's commitment to providing comprehensive agentic capabilities within its unified data engineering platform .About AscendAscend is on a mission to make data engineering delightful. The Ascend Agentic Data Engineering Cloud empowers data teams to build, automate, and optimize data pipelines with ease. Combining a powerful metadata core, advanced automation, and integrated AI agents, Ascend eliminates engineering toil, enabling teams to focus on innovation and delivering data faster than ever before. For more information, please visit .

Jenny Hurn

Ascend

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.