Jadeja, Stokes Make Big Gains In ICC Test Rankings Abhishek Sharma Becomes No.1 T20I Batter

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Following their strong all-round performances in the drawn fourth Test in Manchester, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Ben Stokes have made substantial gains in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

After grabbing four wickets and scoring a fighting 107 not out in the second innings, Jadeja has increased his lead at the top of the all-rounders rankings. With 422 rating points, Jadeja is 117 points ahead of second-placed Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan.

Jadeja has also moved up five places to be 29th among batters, while being up one place to 14th position among bowlers.

Stokes, England's skipper, has jumped three places to be ranked third among all-rounders, also his highest position since December 2022. His of 141 in England's only batting innings and a haul of six wickets, including a five-for in the first innings, has also helped him move up eight places to 34th position among batters, while going up from 45th to 42nd among bowlers.

India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar's unbeaten 101 in the second innings, while sharing an unbroken stand of 203 runs with Jadeja for the fifth wicket that helped India draw the Test, has climbed up eight places to 65th position.

Sundar has also moved up eight positions to be joint-13th among all-rounders, having also taken two wickets in the match.

Other gainers from the Manchester Test include Joe Root, whose score of 150 helped him increase his lead at the top of the batting rankings by 37 rating points over second-placed Kane Williamson. Openers Ben Duckett (up five places to 10th) and Zak Crawley (up two places to 43rd) have also made notable progress, while Ollie Pope has inched up to 24th position.

Jofra Archer's haul of 3-73 has lifted him 38 places to 63rd position, while Chris Woakes is up one place to 23rd after finishing with three wickets in the match, including a double-strike early in India's second innings.

Meanwhile, in the T20I rankings, India's left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma has become the top-ranked batter for the first time, as Travis Head lost his year-long reign at the summit after missing the series in the West Indies that Australia won 5-0.

Josh Inglis's 172 runs in the series win in the Caribbean, including two half-centuries, has helped him jump six places to ninth position, while Tim David (up 12 places to 18th) and Cameron Green (up 64 places to 24th) have attained career-best rankings.

For the West Indies, Brandon King is up nine places to joint-21st position. The top seven bowlers are unchanged, with Jacob Duffy holding on to the top spot as he helped New Zealand win the tri-series in Zimbabwe by picking six wickets. Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis has moved up seven places to eighth position.