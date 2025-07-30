Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Energy Elaborates Electromobility Strategy (UPDATE)


2025-07-30 05:07:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted at 11:16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30.​ An electromobility strategy has currently been developed by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence and workshops on "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" organized at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.

"This strategy has already been presented to the state and negotiations are underway," the director noted.

The National Plan for Electromobility is planned to be implemented in two main stages. The first stage, covering 2024-2027, involves the development of the basic infrastructure for electromobility in the country and the preparation of a regulatory and legal framework ensuring its operation. The second stage reflects the involvement of the private sector with state support in the development of the electromobility and charging infrastructure market after 2027.

MENAFN30072025000187011040ID1109861556

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search