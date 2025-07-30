Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Energy Elaborates Electromobility Strategy (UPDATE)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. An electromobility strategy has currently been developed by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources Javid Abdullayev said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence and workshops on "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" organized at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.
"This strategy has already been presented to the state and negotiations are underway," the director noted.
The National Plan for Electromobility is planned to be implemented in two main stages. The first stage, covering 2024-2027, involves the development of the basic infrastructure for electromobility in the country and the preparation of a regulatory and legal framework ensuring its operation. The second stage reflects the involvement of the private sector with state support in the development of the electromobility and charging infrastructure market after 2027.
