Poland Detains 32 Individuals Suspected of Collaborating with Russia
(MENAFN) Polish authorities have arrested 32 individuals of multiple nationalities in connection with a sweeping campaign of sabotage and arson, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced Tuesday, linking the acts to Russian intelligence efforts.
"We have detained 32 people suspected of collaborating with Russian services, which ordered them to commit acts of sabotage or assault," Tusk stated during a government session in the capital.
Poland is increasingly concerned it has become a frontline target in what officials describe as a “hybrid war” orchestrated by Moscow. According to Warsaw, Russia is attempting to destabilize nations supporting Ukraine by employing a combination of tactics—border incursions via Belarus, cyberattacks, coordinated arson, and disinformation campaigns on social media.
An officer from Ukraine’s military echoed those concerns Tuesday, warning both Poland and the European Union to ready their militaries and civilians for possible Russian hostility, noting that hybrid warfare “has already begun.”
Polish, US, and German intelligence agencies have jointly cautioned that Russia and China may be preparing for “aggressive action” by 2027. On Monday, Poland heightened its air defense readiness and scrambled aircraft in response to a large-scale Russian missile strike on Ukraine, military sources confirmed.
On Tuesday, Special Services Coordinator spokesperson Jacek Dobrzynski revealed that a Colombian citizen was behind two arson attacks carried out last year on behalf of Russian intelligence services.
The 27-year-old was allegedly responsible for setting fires in May in both Warsaw and Radom. The Internal Security Agency (ABW) later confirmed the individual had been formally charged with collaborating with a foreign intelligence organization.
Dobrzynski noted the suspect had previously been convicted of terrorism in the Czech Republic and sentenced to eight years behind bars. He now faces up to 10 years in prison under Polish law.
Tusk added that the arrested suspects include nationals from Poland, Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.
"This list is not exhaustive," he said, emphasizing that one key figure linked to Russian sabotage operations had been apprehended abroad and extradited to Poland following diplomatic negotiations.
“We have been effective in taking action against the perpetrators of sabotage and assaults, but it is also time to issue a real alert to all services," Tusk stated. “There is no doubt today that Russian activity also affects certain organized political circles.”
"Anyone who destabilizes the Polish state is directly or indirectly aiding Russian services, so we will act ruthlessly," he concluded.
