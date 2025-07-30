Video Processing Platform Markets: Video Encoding & Transcoding, Video Management,Video Ingest & Capture, Video Delivery & Distribution, Video Editing & Enhancement - Global Forecast To 2030

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Video Processing Platform Market by Offering (Video Encoding & Transcoding, Video Management), Content Type (VOD, Short Form Video), Application (Video Ingest & Capture, Video Delivery & Distribution, Video Editing & Enhancement) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The video processing platform market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size rising from USD 7.50 billion in 2025 to USD 12.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.6%

The report will provide the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall video processing platform market and its subsegments. It will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. It will also help stakeholders understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The surge in short-form and platform-specific video content demands rapid adaptation and delivery across social and mobile platforms. Additionally, the adoption of advanced video codecs is transforming video traffic management by enhancing compression efficiency and reducing bandwidth usage without compromising quality.

Simultaneously, the global expansion of OTT services is accelerating video consumption and deepening viewer engagement. These trends are reshaping video workflows and increasing demand for scalable, real-time processing capabilities across industries.

Video personalization & recommendation engines application segment to account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Video personalization & recommendation engines are experiencing the highest growth rate in the video processing platform market due to rising consumer demand for tailored content experiences. As streaming services grow, users expect relevant, engaging, and on-demand content aligned with their preferences.

Platforms increasingly leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to analyze viewing behavior and contextual data, enabling real-time recommendations that enhance user engagement, retention, and monetization. Personalized delivery also strengthens user satisfaction and helps platforms stand out in a crowded market. As content libraries expand, effective content discovery becomes essential, positioning personalization as a key strategic advantage across the video ecosystem.

Live streaming video content type segment to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

Live streaming holds the highest market share in the video processing platform market due to the growing demand for real-time content across entertainment, sports, gaming, corporate communications, and events. Audiences increasingly seek instant access to live experiences, driving content providers to prioritize low-latency, high-quality delivery.

Social media platforms, OTT services, and enterprises are leveraging live video to boost engagement, build communities, and enhance brand presence. In addition, the rise of virtual events, webinars, and live commerce has further expanded adoption. The need for scalable, real-time processing capabilities positions live streaming as the dominant content type driving platform utilization and revenue growth.

North America leads with advanced infrastructure and early AI adoption, while Asia Pacific records fastest growth with digitalization and government AI initiatives

North America leads the video processing platform market, driven by its mature digital infrastructure, early adoption of cloud and AI technologies, and strong presence of major streaming and technology companies. The region benefits from high broadband penetration, robust investment in OTT and live streaming services, and advanced consumer demand for real-time, multi-device video experiences.

Key players, such as Akamai Technologies, MediaKind, and Harmonic, leverage innovations in AI-powered encoding, low-latency delivery, and content personalization to enhance user engagement and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market, fueled by rapid digitalization, expanding internet access, and supportive government initiatives for AI integration.

Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in digital infrastructure, mobile-first video consumption, and smart content delivery systems. The region's evolving media landscape and surging demand for scalable video solutions position it as a significant growth hub for video processing platforms.

