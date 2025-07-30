India's Manufacturing Hits 14-Month High As Asia-Pacific Logistics Rents Stay Flat In H1 2025
"India's manufacturing sector hit a 14-month high with its S&P Purchasing Managers' Index reaching 58.4 in June, the strongest performance across the region, driven by rising international sales, higher output, and record-breaking employment growth," Knight Frank said in its report.
Despite a rise in vacancies across India's three largest logistics markets, rents climbed at a faster 3.4 per cent in H1 2025, up from 2.1 per cent six months ago.
“India's logistics sector continues to display strength and stability, driven by the manufacturing rebound, policy support, and sustained occupier interest," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.
As global players reconfigure their supply chains, India offers a strategic alternative with a cost advantage and growing infrastructure base, Baijal added.
Rents in Chinese mainland markets continued their downward trajectory, momentum for rental growth in Australia and Southeast Asia slowed considerably, the report stated.
Most other regional markets registered modest gains, keeping the broader rent index in stable territory.
As per the report, much of the region's stability in H1 2025 may also reflect strategic front-loading of shipments ahead of tariff deadlines, raising questions about occupier demand in the coming months.
Companies are now reassessing costs and operational flexibilities to optimise their logistics portfolios.
“As firms weigh their strategic priorities, real estate portfolios are increasingly being reconfigured to support more resilient, regionalised supply chains," said Tim Armstrong, global head of occupier strategy and solutions, Knight Frank.
This includes investment in distribution hubs, proximity to ports or multimodal transit networks, and the integration of logistics infrastructure with office and support functions, he added.
Although conditions in logistics occupational markets in the region have remained stable so far, part of this stability may be attributed to the frontloading of shipments ahead of US tariff deadlines, as occupiers strategically advance inventory to avoid additional costs, the report highlighted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment