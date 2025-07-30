TG.Casino (TGC) Goes Live On XT: Powering The Future Of Gamblefi In Telegram

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, a globally trusted cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce the official listing of (TGC) , the utility token powering a next-generation, Telegram-native crypto casino. TGC combines instant gameplay, real yield, and Web3 incentives to offer a seamless and rewarding user experience.

The TGC/USDT trading pair is now live in Main Zone , opening the door for global users to join a rapidly growing GambleFi ecosystem that is changing how crypto holders play, stake, and earn.

Telegram Meets GambleFi: The Vision

is the first licensed crypto casino fully integrated within Telegram. Users can wager, withdraw, and interact instantly, with no KYC required in most regions. With more than 10,000 casino games, sports markets, and exclusive Web3 features, the platform delivers on-chain gambling with real utility.

TGC is the core of this ecosystem. It powers cashback rewards, VIP programs, and staking functions. Daily platform profits support revenue sharing and token buybacks, giving long-term holders a way to benefit directly from platform growth.

Built on Ethereum, Secured by Revenue

TGC is an ERC-20 token with a fixed supply of 100 million, with around 80 percent currently in circulation and the remaining 20 percent burned forever. Its utility is closely tied to the platform's revenue.

Every week, a percentage of the casinos profits are shared back to the community, 60% of that is shared with staked token holders and the remaining 40% are used to buy back TGC from the market and then permanently burned forever.

The smart contract is publicly verifiable and has been audited by Coinsult. operates under a licensed framework, holding 3 casino gaming licenses to ensure compliance and security.

Resources:



GitBook: Whitepaper Etherscan: View Token Contract

Inside the Ecosystem

Inside the ecosystem, users can access more than 10,000 games, including popular titles such as slots, live dealer tables, and crash-style games. Players who use TGC benefit from 25 percent cashback on their net losses, along with the opportunity to earn USDC rewards by staking their tokens.

The platform features a structured VIP loyalty program with 11 tiers, offering additional incentives based on user activity. It supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, USDT, TON, SOL, SHIB, and PEPE and of course TGC, providing flexibility for deposits and withdrawals.

Designed with a Telegram-first approach, the casino allows for seamless in-app gameplay while also offering an optional desktop interface for added convenience.

has already processed over 3 billion dollars in wagers and attracted more than 350 million dollars in deposits. Its infrastructure is built for speed, emphasizes transparency, and is focused on delivering consistent value and rewards to its users.

Listing: Expanding GambleFi On-Chain

By listing TGC/USDT in the Main Zone , reinforces its commitment to supporting crypto projects with real-world utility and user-focused innovation. This listing makes TGC accessible to millions of users across the ecosystem, creating new opportunities to engage with DeFi-powered gaming, earn passive income, and participate in a transparent, on-chain casino experience.

Whether you're a trader, a gamer, or a DeFi enthusiast, TGC introduces a new way to play, where every wager feeds directly back into the token's value cycle.

Learn More About TGC



Website:

Telegram: X/Twitter:



About TGC

TGC is the native token of a licensed crypto casino built for Telegram. The token supports staking, rewards, governance, and cashback, allowing users to benefit directly from platform growth. Built on Ethereum, TGC combines speed, transparency, and real utility within a decentralized casino experience.

About

Founded in 2018, now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 1,000+ high-quality tokens and 1,300+ trading pairs. crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin tradin , and futures tradin together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade TGC/USDT Now on

Join the Telegram-native casino revolution and explore a new chapter in crypto entertainment. Trade TGC/USDT on today and experience a new era of gaming where every bet adds real value to the ecosystem.



Website: Follow Us: @XTexchange | XT Telegram

Risk Disclaimer : Cryptocurrency trading involves risk, including potential loss of principal. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Trade responsibly.

Contact:

Bella Wei

