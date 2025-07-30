Class 12Th Exams Scheduled Today Postponed Due To Bad Weather: JKBOSE

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir board of School education on Wednesday postponed all Class 12th examinations scheduled for July 30, 2025 in J&K, Ladakh.

In a post on X JKBOSE stated that all the exams of class 12th scheduled for today July 30 in J&K, Ladakh stands postponed.

The postponed papers include Biology, Statistics, Political Science, and Accountancy, it reads.

“The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be notified separately,” post reads.

