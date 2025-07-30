Class 12Th Exams Scheduled Today Postponed Due To Bad Weather: JKBOSE
In a post on X JKBOSE stated that all the exams of class 12th scheduled for today July 30 in J&K, Ladakh stands postponed.
The postponed papers include Biology, Statistics, Political Science, and Accountancy, it reads.
“The revised dates for the postponed examinations will be notified separately,” post reads.Read Also Dreams Against the Deadline in Kashmir CBSE Class 10 Exams To Be Held Twice A Year From 2026
