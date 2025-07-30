Answered None Of Our Questions, Says Imran Masood On PM Modi's Op Sindoor Speech

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech during the Operation Sindoor debate in the Lok Sabha, stating that the PM failed to address any of the questions raised by the Opposition.

Masood, speaking to IANS, said, "India needs a strong Prime Minister; however, the Prime Minister was seen as a very weak individual yesterday. When the entire country was standing with the Prime Minister and the actions that he took during Operation Sindoor, the Opposition only wanted to discuss that."

He further added, "We wanted the Prime Minister to say that Trump is lying. However, he not even once took the UP President's name in his speech, even though the latter continues to claim credit for the ceasefire agreement. China was fighting against us by helping Pakistan. Did the ruling party have no idea about it? Was that also an intelligence failure?"

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress during his address in the Lok Sabha, accusing the party of repeatedly undermining the morale of India's Armed Forces and trivialising the nation's counter-terror operations.

In response to the Opposition's criticism of Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister contrasted the government's firm stance with what he called the Congress' "habit of doubting India's soldiers".

Without naming anyone directly, the Prime Minister took veiled shots at senior Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, and Amar Singh -- key figures in India's diplomatic efforts after Operation Sindoor who were absent from the debate floor.

"Some aren't allowed to speak in Parliament... some object even if you praise India," PM Modi said, hinting at the internal tensions within the Congress over recent statements made by some of its members praising the government.

Responding to this, Masood said, "This is our party's internal matter to decide who to give a chance to speak and whom not to. Just like Tharoor and Tewari, I was not allowed to speak. This does not mean that there is a problem. Everyone should get a chance, and all is decided by the party. Everyone cannot speak at once."