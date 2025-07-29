MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Silicon Valley Hair Institute is excited to announce updated geo content for cities near its Foster City, California, headquarters.- Dr. Miguel CanalesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silicon Valley Hair Institute, the Bay Area leader in hair transplant surgery, is pleased to announce updated geographic content. Residents in cities including Sunnyvale , San Mateo , and Burlingame may be unaware a top hair transplant clinic is nearby. The updated page provides directions from various Bay Area cities to help save time and gas."Until someone needs to see us, they may not know how close we are to the city they live in. When it's time to talk about hair restoration solutions, we are only a few steps away," stated Dr. Miguel Canales, founder of Silicon Valley Hair Institute. "The updated directions pages make it easy to locate us and get to the clinic quickly."The updated geo page for directions to a top hair loss clinic can be reviewed at .Cities listed on the geo page include;* San Mateo* San Ramon* Sunnyvale* Mountain ViewSilicon Valley Hair Institute provides hair transplant services for Bay Area men and women. Treatments can be considered minimally invasive, such as robotic hair transplants, micropigmentation, beard transplants, and eyebrow transplants. Women may benefit from treatments that inject various purified medications into the scalp to help encourage hair growth. Dr. Miguel Canales, a leading hair transplant surgeon, has been at the forefront of innovative hair rejuvenation technology and holds twelve US patents on inventions designed to restore hair. In addition, Dr. Canales provides hair consultations for celebrities and Silicon Valley executives.Individuals ready to review the cost of hair transplantation can contact the clinic to schedule an assessment of a specific situation. The SVHI clinic staff can walk Bay Area residents through the process of preparing and recovering from hair transplant surgery.PENINSULA RESIDENTS DISCOVER CLOSENESS AND CONVENIENCE FOR HAIR LOSS TREATMENTHere is the background on this release. Bay Area residents may be familiar with using online directions to navigate the best route to a specific place. One may click on Google Maps or Waze and zoom out to look at the closest restaurants for dinner. In addition, if a resident around Sunnyvale, San Mateo, or Burlingame is ready to speak to a hair transplant professional, a quick overview online may help. Yet, finding the shortest route could be a challenge. Newly announced geo page provides fast and clear directions to hair transplant clinics near Sunnyvale, San Mateo, and Burlingame.ABOUT SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTESilicon Valley Hair Institute ( ), under top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales's leadership, is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides the FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedures. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo Park, Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond).

