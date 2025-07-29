What About Powder Molding Hydraulic Presses? Industry Trends And Best Practices

MENAFN - GetNews) In the wave of transformation and upgrading in the manufacturing industry, 500-ton Hydraulic Press es have become key equipment for achieving efficient production in the new energy vehicle and plastic products industries. How can we make precise selections and unlock the "code" for efficient production? This requires a comprehensive consideration of technical parameters, industry characteristics, and core advantages.

From the perspective of technical parameters, pressure and stroke are the foundation of selection. In the manufacturing of new energy vehicle battery systems, battery casing forming requires a pressure of 300 - 400 tons, while motor casing pressing requires a pressing force of 400 - 500 tons, which can be perfectly met by 500-ton hydraulic presses. Meanwhile, the stroke design should be adapted to the mold height. For example, a model with a 600mm stroke is suitable for battery casing forming molds, ensuring smooth production. Control precision is equally crucial. Servo hydraulic presses with micron-level control precision can guarantee the accuracy of battery module pressing, avoid battery damage caused by excessive pressure, and increase the yield rate to over 99.5%.

In the new energy vehicle industry, 500-ton hydraulic presses have significant advantages. Take battery casing production as an example. Hydraulic presses use a three-beam four-column structure and integrated cartridge valve systems to form aluminum alloy sheets. This not only ensures the strength and sealing of the casing but also increases material utilization by 20% and reduces subsequent processing procedures by 40%. In the processing of electric drive systems, the multi-stage pressure control of hydraulic presses enables precise pressing of motor casings, ensuring that motor operation noise meets the standards. After a certain enterprise adopted servo hydraulic presses, the pressing efficiency increased by 30%, and the equipment failure rate dropped below 0.5%.

The plastic products industry also relies on the support of 500-ton hydraulic presses. Their high-pressure output and slow-pressure-holding functions enable precise injection molding and compression molding of plastic parts. For example, when automotive interior parts are compression molded by hydraulic presses, the surface flatness error is ≤ 0.1mm, eliminating the need for subsequent grinding and increasing production efficiency by 50%. At the same time, the good adaptability of hydraulic presses to composite materials can be used to produce high-strength battery pack casings, achieving a weight reduction of 40% and a cost reduction of 15%. In addition, the quick mold change function supports mold replacement within 10 minutes, meeting the small-batch and multi-variety production needs of plastic products.

Energy conservation and environmental protection performance are also indispensable "codes" in the selection process. Servo motor-driven hydraulic presses reduce energy consumption by 30% - 70% compared to traditional models, with noise meeting the standards. The use of environmentally friendly hydraulic oil can reduce pollution, fully conforming to the development trend of green manufacturing in both industries.

In conclusion, when selecting 500-ton hydraulic presses, a comprehensive consideration of technical parameters, industry application requirements, and energy-saving characteristics can give full play to their advantages and escort the efficient production of the new energy vehicle and plastic products industries.