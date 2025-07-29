Get Your Guac On: Island Fin Poké Co. Serves Up Free Avocado And Exclusive Sticker For National Avocado Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Island Fin is no stranger to serving fresh, tropical goodness with their selection of boat-to-bowl proteins and farm-to-fork toppings. The best complement to one of Island Fin's flavorful base options is the perfect premium topping - and avocado, one of the brand's most popular choices, is ready to shine.

Guests can travel to paradise with one of Island Fin's signature bowls like the Ahi Tuna Bowl, complete with IncrediBOWL ingredients like fresh Ahi tuna, pineapple mango salsa and spicy pickled veggies - or dive into a hearty Korean BBQ Chicken Bowl made with Korean barbeque chicken, kimchi and a batch of fresh veggies. The best part is, guests can add a free scoop of creamy avocado to these bowls on National Avocado Day, bringing a smooth, mild flavor to balance with Island Fin's flavor-packed proteins and sauces.

For guests craving something more personalized, Island Fin offers fully customizable bowls. By picking a base, protein, mix-ins, marinating and finishing sauces and toppings, creating the perfect bowl is easy. Whether guests opt for a Signature Bowl or choose their own adventure, adding a free scoop of avocado to any of these tasty bowls is sure to brighten up a hot summer day.

In addition to a free scoop of avocado, Island Fin is rolling out a special National Avocado Day sticker as part of their collectible series. Inspired by their relaxed, playful vacation energy, the limited-edition sticker is not only a fun keepsake, but one step toward big prizes. By gathering all eight stickers at Island Fin's exclusive sticker drops, guests get the chance to win a free Island Fin surfboard along with a host of other exclusive prizes.

This one-day-only offer brings Island Fin's signature flavors, fun and Hawaiian vibes to all 19 locations nationwide as a celebration of fresh food, community and Ohana spirit.

To learn more about Island Fin Poké Co., visit IslandFinPoke .

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 21 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine and listed in Fast Casual's 2022 Movers & Shakers List. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit .

