Cambridge Grads Skip Startup Playbook To Digitize Vietjet

MENAFN - Pressat)– A small group of recent graduates from Cambridge, Oxford, and Imperial College London has quietly built the digital backbone of one of Asia's fastest-growing airlines.

London-based startup Vividata partnered with Vietnamese carrier VietJet to deliver a custom-built operational data platform from scratch. The system unifies, digitizes, and optimizes the airline's entire approach to fleet management, maintenance, and daily operations.

“The new operational platform will support our expansion into Europe in 2026,” said Nguyen Thanh Son , Managing Director of VietJet.

Launched last week, the platform is already in active use across VietJet's departments. But the standout story here isn't just the technology-it's the approach. Rather than turning to global consultancies, VietJet placed a high-stakes bet on a lean, agile team of British engineers who spent months splitting their time between Shoreditch and Saigon, working hand-in-hand with VietJet's operational teams.

“There's real value in building these platforms from scratch-not just to leverage new technology, but to unlock measurable, lasting business value,” said Barty Wardell , CEO of Vividata.

One module on the new platform, a machine-learning model predicting aircraft part failures, addresses a notoriously difficult challenge in aviation-forecasting unpredictable demand that can ground planes or lock up millions in spare inventory. Trained exclusively on VietJet's proprietary maintenance data, Vividata's model achieved an 88% accuracy rate, automatically flagging potential stockouts by connecting directly with the airline's inventory systems.

With announcements at the 2025 Paris Air Show for 100 A321neos and 20 A330neos, plus existing orders for 200 Boeing 737 MAX jets, VietJet now has one of the largest aircraft backlog pipelines in global aviation. The platform provides both a technical engine and strategic control layer for this expansion.

About Vividata:



Vividata is a UK-based startup building tailored AI infrastructure for complex industries. Founded by engineers from Cambridge, Oxford, and Imperial, the team specializes in building fully integrated data platforms that sit at the intersection of operations, strategy, and automation.

London, UK