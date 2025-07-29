403
Cybercrime Unit Warns Of AI-Driven Deepfake Accounts Impersonating Public Figures
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 29 (Petra) – The Cybercrime Unit at the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Tuesday warned of fraudulent social media accounts created from outside the country using artificial intelligence to impersonate public and official figures in an attempt to deceive citizens and lure them into suspicious websites for financial fraud and digital piracy.
The unit said these accounts are producing fake audio and video content using deepfake technologies, in which well-known personalities appear urging citizens to join online platforms or invest in fraudulent digital services. Such content poses a serious threat to information security and is being used to steal personal data and exploit individuals financially.
Citizens were urged to exercise caution and avoid engaging with any suspicious content, regardless of how convincing or seemingly authentic it appears, especially when linked to well-known individuals. The unit advised the public to rely solely on verified and official social media accounts and pages and to immediately report any such fraudulent profiles or websites through its official communication channels.
The unit reaffirmed its continued monitoring of the digital space and said it is coordinating with relevant international entities to counter these cross-border cybercrimes. It called on the public to stay digitally aware and avoid falling victim to misinformation and online scams.
