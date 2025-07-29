Dubai Golf Expansion: Jumeirah Golf Estates Unveils 'The Next Chapter' Khaleej Times

Dubai continues to raise the stakes in the world of golf with the unveiling of a new championship course at Jumeirah Golf Estates (JGE), signaling the city's commitment to innovation in sport, luxury, and sustainable urban development.

The latest addition, aptly named The Next Chapter, represents a significant expansion to the iconic JGE, joining the existing Earth and Fire championship courses. This new 18-hole layout is designed not only to elevate Dubai's status as a premier golf destination but also to reflect the city's forward-thinking vision for lifestyle and community planning.

This ambitious project is part of a broader 4.68 million square metre masterplan spearheaded by Wasl Properties, the government-backed real estate developer. The development aims to position Dubai as a global hub for golf enthusiasts, from seasoned professionals to everyday players, while complementing the emirate's rapid urban growth.

“We're thrilled to introduce 'The Next Chapter' at Jumeirah Golf Estates, building on a strong legacy of world-class golfing experiences,” said Chris May, CEO of Dubai Golf, in an interview with Golf Digest.

Distinct Experience, Inclusive Design

He emphasized that this course will offer a different playing experience from the existing Earth and Fire layouts, balancing championship-level design with accessibility for golfers of all abilities.

May added,“The course is intended to be highly enjoyable and playable for a broad range of golfers, providing something fresh and unique to the JGE portfolio.”

Reflecting Dubai's sustained momentum in golf, May also noted that several new courses are in the pipeline, including public-access venues to meet the rising demand among both residents and visitors, as reported earlier this month by Khaleej Times.

Luxury Meets Golf Lifestyle

One of the standout features of the new course is the integration of a luxury hotel directly within the golf environment, one of the first in the UAE. This innovative design allows guests to move effortlessly between playing on the course, relaxing in panoramic suites, and dining in the proposed on-site restaurants.

“This hotel integration transforms the golf experience, making the estate a green oasis for both golfers and non-golfers alike,” May highlighted.

Supporting facilities such as a driving range, a coaching academy, and a grass nursery will ensure that the course maintains tournament-grade conditions year-round while nurturing future talent.

Golf Driving Urban Vision

While golf remains the heart of the project, the expansion of JGE aligns with Dubai's broader urban strategy, particularly its development around Dubai South and the Al Maktoum International Airport. This connection underscores the estate's role not only as a sporting venue but as a vital part of the city's evolving community fabric.

Hesham Abdullah Al Qassim, Group CEO of Wasl, commented,“The Next Chapter marks a key milestone for Wasl and embodies the future of urban development in Dubai. Through visionary planning and sustainable design, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life in the communities we build.”

With over 30 golf courses across the UAE, including renowned venues like Emirates Golf Club and Yas Links Abu Dhabi, this new project further cements Dubai's reputation as a destination where golf is more than a sport, it's a lifestyle.

Dubai's Visionary Golf Future

The Next Chapter is more than a name; it's a bold statement of Dubai's ongoing commitment to sporting excellence and visionary urban growth, ensuring that Jumeirah Golf Estates remains at the forefront of the city's dynamic evolution.

Note: This story synthesizes insights from interviews and reports published by Golf Digest and Khaleej Times.