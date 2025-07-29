MENA Renewable Energy Market To Reach $59.9 Billion By 2030, Driving A Regional Green Energy Boom 'BCC Research LLC'

"Driven by National Strategies and Abundant Renewable Resources, MENA Emerges as a Global Leader in Clean Energy Innovation with Major Investments in Solar, Wind, and Green Hydrogen"

BOSTON, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, " Renewable Energy Regional Analysis Market: Middle East and North Africa " is projected to reach $59.9 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report analyzes the renewable energy market in the MENA region, focusing on emerging economies like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Morocco. It covers energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy, and their use in the residential, commercial, and utility sectors. The study explores market trends, policies, investments, and technologies driving renewable energy growth. Turkey and Israel are excluded to maintain focus on less-developed markets, helping investors, policymakers, and companies identify high-potential opportunities in the region.

This report is particularly relevant today as MENA countries are accelerating their shift to renewable energy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and meet climate goals. National strategies like Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Net Zero 2050 are driving major clean energy projects. Falling technology costs and rising electricity demand are making renewables more viable and necessary. Global climate commitments and the push for green hydrogen exports are further boosting momentum. Additionally, growing foreign investment is fueling large-scale renewable developments across the region.

Government-led Strategies and Energy Diversification Plans: MENA governments are promoting renewable energy through national strategies aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels. These plans include policy reforms, investment incentives, and partnerships to support clean energy development.

Abundant Natural Resources Offering Renewable Energy Potential: The region's high solar radiation and strong wind conditions make it ideal for renewable energy projects. Countries like Saudi Arabia and Morocco are leveraging these natural advantages to build cost-effective solar and wind farms.

Growing Energy Demand and Electrification of New Sectors: Rising energy needs due to population growth and industrialization, along with the electrification of sectors like transport and water desalination, are driving demand for sustainable power sources like renewables.

Energy Export Goals and the Rise of Green Hydrogen: MENA nations are investing in green hydrogen production to become global exporters of clean energy. This aligns with international decarbonization goals and opens new economic opportunities in energy trade.

Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Production for Export and Domestic Use: Green hydrogen and ammonia are being developed for export and domestic use in power generation, transport, and industry, supporting both economic growth and environmental goals.

Industrial Decarbonization and Renewable-powered Manufacturing: Heavy industry in MENA is transitioning to renewable energy to reduce emissions. This includes using green hydrogen and electrification to power manufacturing processes, helping meet climate targets.

Development of Utility-scale Renewable Energy Projects: Large-scale solar and wind projects are expanding across the region, backed by government and private investment. These projects are crucial for increasing renewable energy capacity and reducing carbon footprints.

