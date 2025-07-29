Lambdatest Announces Seamless Azure Devops Integration For Effortless Test Management

(BUSINESS WIRE )--LambdaTest , a GenAI-powered quality engineering platform, is excited to announce the launch of its Azure DevOps App, designed to streamline test management within the Azure DevOps environment. The LambdaTest Azure DevOps App integrates directly with Azure DevOps through the Azure DevOps Marketplace, providing users with a powerful tool to manage and track their executions. They can also link test cases, track executions of those test cases, and create new test cases with AI or manually in a seamless manner, boosting workflow efficiency and fostering better collaboration across development teams.

The LambdaTest AI Test Manager, which is available through the Azure DevOps Marketplace, enhances the Azure DevOps interface by bringing test management functionalities right where teams are already working. This direct integration allows developers and testers to efficiently handle test cases, whether creating, linking, or tracking them, without switching between different tools or environments.

LambdaTest's Azure DevOps App offers effortless setup via the Azure DevOps Marketplace with simple authentication. It enables seamless linking of test cases to work items for clear traceability. Users can leverage AI to create contextual test cases by entering requirements or uploading files directly within Azure DevOps. The app provides detailed execution history for visibility into test results and supports easy sharing and review of test cases, enhancing collaboration. This integration streamlines workflows and strengthens coordination between development and testing teams.

"We believe that this integration will significantly enhance the development workflow for our users," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder & Head of Products of LambdaTest. "By bringing together test management and Azure DevOps in one platform, teams can now test more efficiently and deliver high-quality products faster. This is yet another step in our mission to streamline the testing process and support seamless CI/CD pipelines across organizations."

LambdaTest's integration with Azure DevOps is a game changer for organizations looking to enhance their testing workflow. By reducing friction between development and testing, this integration allows teams to accelerate releases while maintaining high-quality standards.

The LambdaTest Azure DevOps App is available now in the Azure DevOps Marketplace, providing teams with an intuitive, all-in-one solution for managing tests within their existing DevOps workflow.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

