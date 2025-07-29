Haaretz: EU Considering Suspension Of Israel's Participation In Research Conference

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Tel Aviv / PNN /

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Monday that the European Union is set to discuss a proposal to suspend Israel's participation in the Horizon research funding programme.

According to the paper, members of the European Commission are scheduled to deliberate today on a proposal to partially suspend Israel's involvement in the EU's Horizon research programme. The report did not specify who submitted the proposal.

The move follows statements made by several EU countries last week, asserting that Israel is failing to meet its obligations under an agreement that guarantees humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip.

Haaretz also noted that in May, the National Academy of Sciences and Humanities in Tel Aviv warned of a“rupture that could pose a real threat to Israeli science and to the future of scientific cooperation between Israel and the European Union.”