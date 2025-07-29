Investornewsbreaks Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) Completes Historic REVIVE Trial, Sets Stage For Long COVID Breakthrough And Market Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fifty 1 Labs (OTC: FITY) , through its subsidiary Fifty1 AI Labs, LLC, announced the successful completion of the REVIVE Adaptive Platform Trial (NCT06128967), a groundbreaking Phase III study and the largest Long COVID trial to date. Conducted with global partners and top institutions including Stanford and Duke, the randomized, double-blind trial enrolled over 600 participants and demonstrated a clear treatment benefit using repurposed medicines. Powered by FITY's proprietary AI platform, the trial sets a new standard in drug repurposing and personalized medicine, while supporting the company's broader strategy to lead the $320.6 billion functional medicine market, pursue strategic acquisitions, and advance toward uplisting to OTCQB and Nasdaq.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), a Nevada corporation based at 751 North Drive, Melbourne, FL 32934, is a holding company driving innovation in health, wellness, and biotechnology. FITY owns 100% of Genetic Networks LLC, a Delaware-based biotech firm founded in 2015 by Dr. Gennaro D'Urso. Genetic Networks, headquartered in Miami, Florida, develops the GeneScapeTM platform, a yeast-based, whole-genome analysis tool that accelerates drug discovery for personalized medicine, biodefense, and wellness applications, with proven success serving major pharma clients like Bristol Myers Squibb. FITY also wholly owns 51, LLC, its sports nutrition subsidiary offering a premium line of supplements-including pre-workout formulas, BCAAs, ION+ Electrolyte Formula, Turmeric Gummies, and Ashwagandha Gummies-designed to enhance athletic performance, recovery, and overall health. The Quickness, Astound NMN, and Drago Knives have been merged out of the company and are no longer part of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc., sharpening FITY's focus on biotech and wellness synergies to empower individuals and organizations worldwide.

