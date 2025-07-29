Nashville Songwriter And Radio Host Lindsay Lawler Launches New Show We Should Write

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We Should Write" will air every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Central on all RadioNemo's media platforms. The show broadcasts live simultaneously on iHeartRadio , YouTube and Facebook and is available for listening at RadioNemo . Following its real-time broadcast, each episode will also be available as a podcast.

With an understanding of vulnerability and absurdity necessary for creativity, Lawler says she's creating a space for her guests to dive into how writing has served as a tool for healing, growth, and self-discovery. "The goal is to remind people that writing-whether in a journal, a song, or the notes app on your phone-can change your life."

Lawler is a Nashville-based artist, radio host, and longtime trucking industry spokesperson whose roots in Texas, Los Angeles, and Nashville have given her deep ties to the music, film, and creative worlds. She has performed for the lighting of the US Capitol Christmas Tree, the laying of the wreaths in Arlington Cemetery, and across the country on her own Truckstop Tour, which served as free entertainment and a respite for the men and women of the trucking industry. Her albums are distributed at TA/Petro truckstops everywhere in the US, and she is a featured speaker and performer at trucking events annually. Her entertainment industry relationships, coupled with her sharp wit and open heart to her hosting style, lend themselves to the high profile guests that will be appearing on the show. Lawler has a way of honing in on real talk and breakthrough moments with her guests, while also finding space to both celebrate their body of work and laugh at themselves in the same breath! It's a hard balance to navigate, and Lawler continues to do it with ease, making this show one creatives will want to both be a guest on and listen to.

The first episode, live from New Orleans, featured Fred LeBlanc, frontman of the legendary New Orleans band Cowboy Mouth.

"Doing the We Should Write show with Lindsay Lawler was probably one of the most intense and emotionally rewarding songwriting musical experiences I've ever had in my life," said LeBlanc. "And I'm not joking!"

The next show airing Wednesday July 30th at noon Central will feature Timothy Howles (AKA Tim Lopez from Plain White T's...Oh hey there Delilah!).

Lawler says the phrase "We Should Write...Right?!" began as an inside joke in Music City nearly 20 years ago-and now, it's blossomed into a full-blown movement, with the radio show serving as the first step toward live events, community building, and creative connection.

"I realized that the conversations I have with my network of friends in the music and entertainment industries are worthy of sharing," explained Lawler. "I recently performed once again at the Country Music Hall of Fame, where members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame and I shared stories of how hit songs came to be. It was eye-opening, entertaining and healing for both the audience and for us on stage. And that's but a glimpse of what this show will be. We'll laugh, cry, and then probably laugh again."

