Inventionhome® Product Developer Creates Smarter, Safer, And More Secure Way To Transport Items

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Steven E. of Attalla, AL is the creator of the Golf Cart Load Floor Foldable Fence, a new product designed to keep items secure, organized, and protected while in transit. The uniquely designed fence surrounds a golf cart load floor to prevent items from sliding off while in transit.Many people rely on golf carts to carry everything from coolers and backpacks to tools and beach gear. However, there is a common problem with this mode of transportation: nothing keeps those items from sliding or falling off the back of the cart, especially over bumpy or uneven terrain. This patented containment system features a pre-assembled, three-sided foldable fence that mounts securely to the perimeter of a golf cart's flatbed or load floor.The system is built with hinged connections and clip-on or screw-mounted fasteners to provide a reliable barrier that helps prevent items from falling off, saving users time, frustration, and costly damage. When not in use, the fence easily folds down flat and tucks under the seat or bed surface, ensuring unobstructed seating and storage. The height and configuration are adaptable to suit different cart models and user needs, and the system is also compatible with utility vehicles and ATVs.Key features of the system include:.Three-sided, foldable containment assembly..Prevents item loss and damage during transit..Compatible with golf carts, UTVs, and ATVs..Easy-to-install, remove, or fold flat..Durable, user-friendly design.Whether hauling tools to a job site or towels and snacks to the beach, the Golf Cart Load Floor Foldable Fence provides the peace of mind that items will arrive safely at a desired location. The Golf Cart Load Floor Foldable Fence offers a long-awaited solution for anyone who frequently uses golf carts or similar vehicles for transport. Whether for work or play, this product enhances safety, convenience, and efficiency for any operator.Steven was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Golf Cart Load Floor Foldable Fence product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Golf Cart Load Floor Foldable Fence can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email ....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.