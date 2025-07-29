Dill Dinkers Grows With 10-Unit Development For Greater Fresno California

Local Couple Bringing Dill Dinkers Pickleball to the Central Valley

Local Couple Bringing Dill Dinkers Pickleball to the Central Valley

- Will RichardsCOLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dill Dinkers , an established leader of dedicated indoor pickleball club franchises, continues its rise to prominence for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize, and improve their skills. Today Dill Dinkers has announced further expansion plans in the greater Fresno/Visalia area with its 25th regional developer who has committed to at least 10 locations in the region.Spearheading the expansion are Bill and Georgia Revilla, longtime residents in the area, both accomplished professionals with a passion for building a vibrant pickleball community. "We were drawn to pickleball because of its strong community spirit and the positive atmosphere on the courts," said Bill. "We are excited by the enthusiasm for the brand and the Dill Dinkers team for its passionate leadership, excellent brand reputation, and scalability. Being an early adopter of such a pioneering brand is a significant opportunity. Our diverse set of skills and business knowledge will enable us to manage our Dill Dinkers business and support future franchisees. We are excited to provide an inclusive environment where players of all skill levels can enjoy the game of pickleball."The couple is working with Michael Doyle with Hughes Marino to locate sites in the area and are in final negotiations for a flagship location. "Bill & Georgia have the business background and community passion we seek in developers," said Dr. Ben Litalien, Chief Development Officer at Dill Dinkers. "They possess strong leadership, interpersonal skills, and creativity, essential for driving their locations to success. They are integral members of their community and will be a valuable addition to our Dill Dinkers family."Since its inception in November 2022 in Columbia, Maryland, Dill Dinkers has been at the forefront of the pickleball phenomenon with its state-of-the-art dedicated indoor pickleball facilities. The company has three company-owned locations in Maryland and, and since the launch of its nationwide franchise program has signed developers in Texas, Washington D.C., North Carolina, Connecticut, South Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Georgia, Florida and Pennsylvania for over 400 locations. Currently, there are 20 Dill Dinker clubs open and by year-end, Dill Dinkers expects to have over 30 opened locations. As it continues to partner with qualified franchisees the brand is targeting markets coast to coast and internationally in Australia, Canada, and India."We started Dill Dinkers because of our unwavering passion for the sport and the community it has provided us,” said Co-Founder and CEO Will Richards.“As a former Dominos multi-unit franchisee, it was crucial for us to build a strong network of support ahead of our franchising launch, and now with our 25th regional developers on board, we are thrilled to welcome Bill and Georgia who are just as passionate about spreading the joy of pickleball. We look forward to seeing how the team extends our name in California and how other entrepreneurs can benefit from a premier indoor pickleball offering and a strong network of support.”The Dill Dinkers franchise offers regional territories and single units for development featuring nine revenue streams, a robust operating system, a proprietary reporting and management platform that is mobile-enabled through CourtReserve , an intensive training system, and a turnkey marketing program for grand opening and membership development. Delivering a national quality professional experience, the brand now boasts its national partnership with Collin Johns, and each facility is equipped with a pro pickleball director and offers industry-leading paddles, nets, and other high-quality products through its national brand partnership Pickleball Central and with JOOLA.For more information about Dill Dinkers, visit .Connect on the brand's social pages by visiting and/or .About Dill Dinkers PickleballDill Dinkers is a leading provider of dedicated indoor pickleball clubs in the country. The Dill Dinkers brand is known for its fun, friendly, and welcoming environment where players of all ages and skill levels can play, socialize, and improve their skills. Each facility offers dedicated indoor courts separated by fences, top-tier court surfaces, event space, a ball machine, and a state-of-the-art reservation system powered by CourtReserve. Dill Dinkers offers court reservations for members and visitors, as well as clinics, private and semi-private lessons, leagues, business advertising, and court rentals for private events.About Dill Dinkers FranchisingWhile the company offers single-club franchises, the focus of its expansion efforts is on Regional Developers who acquire a territory of 1M or more in population, open a flagship location within that territory, and then develop the territory with additional units they own or with independent franchisees. Regional Developers are compensated for attracting franchisees and providing support locally to all Dill Dinkers locations within their territory.For more information about the Dill Dinkers franchise program, visit: /franchising or contact Andrew Johnson, Vice President of Franchising (...).

