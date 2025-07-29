Nexamotion Group Appoints Scott Weinstein As New President
Weinstein brings over 25 years of experience leading large-scale, multi-site sales and operations in the automotive aftermarket. He has driven sustained growth, led multiple acquisitions and implemented operational improvements focused on safety, cost and efficiency. Known for building high-performing teams and fostering accountability-driven, customer-focused cultures, Weinstein also brings valuable perspective from his early experience in his family's repair business.
"I'm honored to join NexaMotion Group at such a pivotal time," said Weinstein. "This is an exciting opportunity to build on the company's strong foundation, drive operational excellence and help deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."
"Scott's appointment is an important step forward in our growth journey," added Sethi. "As we continue to scale our capabilities and expand our impact, his leadership will help us deliver even more value across the industry."
About NexaMotion Group
NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at .
SOURCE NexaMotion Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
- Allnodes Among First To Launch Bare Metal Servers Powered By AMD Threadripper 9000 Series
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment