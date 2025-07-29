Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Nexamotion Group Appoints Scott Weinstein As New President

Nexamotion Group Appoints Scott Weinstein As New President


2025-07-29 10:17:02
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We're excited to welcome Scott to the team," said Sethi. "His operational expertise, customer focus and leadership track record will help us accelerate execution and unlock the next phase of growth."

Weinstein brings over 25 years of experience leading large-scale, multi-site sales and operations in the automotive aftermarket. He has driven sustained growth, led multiple acquisitions and implemented operational improvements focused on safety, cost and efficiency. Known for building high-performing teams and fostering accountability-driven, customer-focused cultures, Weinstein also brings valuable perspective from his early experience in his family's repair business.

"I'm honored to join NexaMotion Group at such a pivotal time," said Weinstein. "This is an exciting opportunity to build on the company's strong foundation, drive operational excellence and help deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

"Scott's appointment is an important step forward in our growth journey," added Sethi. "As we continue to scale our capabilities and expand our impact, his leadership will help us deliver even more value across the industry."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at .

SOURCE NexaMotion Group

MENAFN29072025003732001241ID1109857671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search