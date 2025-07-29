Nexamotion Group Appoints Scott Weinstein As New President

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're excited to welcome Scott to the team," said Sethi. "His operational expertise, customer focus and leadership track record will help us accelerate execution and unlock the next phase of growth."

Weinstein brings over 25 years of experience leading large-scale, multi-site sales and operations in the automotive aftermarket. He has driven sustained growth, led multiple acquisitions and implemented operational improvements focused on safety, cost and efficiency. Known for building high-performing teams and fostering accountability-driven, customer-focused cultures, Weinstein also brings valuable perspective from his early experience in his family's repair business.

"I'm honored to join NexaMotion Group at such a pivotal time," said Weinstein. "This is an exciting opportunity to build on the company's strong foundation, drive operational excellence and help deliver even greater value to our customers and partners."

"Scott's appointment is an important step forward in our growth journey," added Sethi. "As we continue to scale our capabilities and expand our impact, his leadership will help us deliver even more value across the industry."

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at .

