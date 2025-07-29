Cyberhaven Transforms Enterprise Data Security With Reimagined DLP And Insider Threat Platform

Revolutionary approach delivers 90% fewer false positives and 5x faster incident investigations

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberhaven, the leader in AI-powered data security, today announced new product capabilities to help customers understand and secure their data-in-motion and data-at-rest. To address the fundamental limitations of legacy solutions, Cyberhaven reimagined data loss prevention (DLP) and insider threat protection from the ground up. By pioneering a data lineage-first architecture enhanced with AI, Cyberhaven has created the industry's first truly effective, easy-to-use, and operationally efficient data protection system that understands the context of data, rather than relying on isolated content scanning.

This reimagined platform delivers transformative benefits for modern enterprises: precise data protection without workflow disruption, dramatic reduction in false positives that plague security teams, and faster incident resolution through comprehensive context. Organizations using Cyberhaven's platform report a 90% reduction in false positives and 5x faster incident investigations, proving that effective data security enhances rather than hinders business operations.

"Every CISO knows the pain of legacy DLP tools. These systems create a lot of noise and block legitimate business activities," said Nishant Doshi, iCEO of Cyberhaven. "We took a completely different strategy by combining AI with data lineage as our foundation, enabling security teams to understand data context and make intelligent protection decisions."

A Revolutionary Approach Only Cyberhaven Can Deliver

Cyberhaven has brought this reimagined vision to life over the past few months through groundbreaking innovations that traditional technologies struggle to achieve:

Linea AI operates as an autonomous security analyst, conducting complete incident investigations by analyzing data lineage patterns, user behavior context, and content characteristics. Rather than simply generating alerts, Linea performs complete end-to-end investigations in minutes that otherwise require hours of manual analysis, delivering actionable intelligence that enables immediate decision-making.

Insights 360 transforms raw security data into strategic intelligence through advanced analytics aligned with the Data Security Maturity Model. The platform reveals organizational data patterns, identifies risk concentration points, and tracks the evolution of security programs, providing clear visibility into protection gaps and emerging threats.

Security for AI addresses the explosion of generative AI adoption by providing comprehensive oversight of AI tool usage across the enterprise. The solution evaluates risk profiles of both sanctioned and shadow AI applications, enabling organizations to harness AI productivity benefits while maintaining data protection standards.

"Some say speed kills, EXCEPT when it comes to minimizing the danger due to data loss," said James McCarthy, Senior Vice President of Sales at Cyberhaven. "Our reimagined approach tackles threats faster because we're able to eliminate noise and expose threats."

Platform Expansion Reinforces Vision

Building on this foundation of proven innovations, Cyberhaven today announced four new capabilities that further expand its reimagined platform:



Data Catalog – offers a centralized view of data across your organization, enabling more effective and targeted data security policies.

AI-powered Data Classification – automatically identifies sensitive data and pinpoints its origin, providing a deeper understanding of the data.

Cloud Connectors – brings deep visibility into data interactions across OneDrive, SharePoint, and Google Drive, extending data lineage to the cloud. Endpoint Data-at-Rest Scanning – proactively identifies sensitive data stored on user devices and applies security controls to prevent exfiltration.

For detailed information about how these new capabilities help organizations enhance their data security, read the complete product announcement here and register for the launch here .

To learn more, visit Cyberhaven at Booth #5630 during Black Hat USA 2025 on Wednesday, August 6th, and Thursday, August 7th, to see live demos, attend customer speaker presentations, and meet with our experts.

About Cyberhaven

Cyberhaven is reimagining data security. Until now, data security products have been limited to scanning data content or looking for specific user actions. Our AI-enabled data lineage technology analyzes billions of workflows to understand every piece of data within an organization, identify when it's at risk, and take action to protect it. To learn more, visit cyberhaven .

SOURCE Cyberhaven

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED