Tellabs And Connectix Collaborate To Accelerate Passive Optical LAN Deployment Across The UK

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UK's First Center of Excellence for POL Announced

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Connectix Cabling Systems and Tellabs are proud to announce a new strategic partnership aimed at advancing the adoption of Passive Optical LAN (POL) technology across the United Kingdom. By combining Connectix's UK-based fiber optics expertise and manufacturing capabilities with Tellabs' globally recognized Optical Networking technology, the two companies are launching the nation's first Center of Excellence for Passive Optical LAN.This collaborative initiative sets the stage for a major national campaign to engage integrators, consultants, and technology partners in delivering modern, scalable, and sustainable enterprise network solutions. Together, Connectix and Tellabs are providing a future-ready alternative to traditional LANs-one that is more efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible.Why Passive Optical LAN?POL architecture provides significant advantages over legacy LAN systems, including:.Greater bandwidth capacity.Enhanced network reliability.Lower energy consumption.Reduced space requirementsThese benefits make POL an ideal fit for a wide range of environments-from commercial buildings and campuses to healthcare, hospitality, and government facilities.“Tellabs has always been committed to innovation in Optical Networking,” said Tim Spurgeon, VP of Enterprise Sales, Tellabs.“Partnering with Connectix allows us to extend that leadership into the UK, delivering scalable, fiber-based solutions that outpace legacy infrastructure.”The UK Center of Excellence for POL will serve as a hub for innovation, training, and integration support, helping clients and partners embrace the power of fiber-based networking.About Connectix Cabling SystemsConnectix Cabling Systems is a British based manufacturer of copper cabling systems, fiber optic connectivity and racks and enclosures for IT systems used in LANs, data centers, fiber metropolitan networks, harsh environment applications, broadcasting, residential, smart home and FTTx/telecom applications. Their head office in Essex provide stock, logistics, customer service, R&D and production of Connectix Cabling Systems. Connectix's team of mechanical and electrical design engineers use CAD and advanced prototyping to turn concepts into reality; staying at the forefront of technology and developing industry leading connectivity solutions. Learn more at .About TellabsTellabs is shaping the future of enterprise networking with innovative, high-performance solutions designed for the demands of today and the possibilities of tomorrow. Built on the power of Passive Optical Networking (PON), their technology delivers exceptional speed, security, and reliability while reducing costs and environmental impact. With flexible designs that maximize efficiency, Tellabs solutions scale seamlessly across enterprises, supporting smarter, more sustainable connectivity. For over 30 years, Tellabs has been redefining network infrastructure, helping organizations modernize with simplicity and confidence. Discover more at .

