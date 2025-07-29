Qatar's Al Jumaat Wins Gold At Arab Age Group Championships

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Khaled Al Jumaat won gold medal at the Arab Age Group Championships, held in Casablanca, Morocco with the participation of 216 players from 13 countries. The championship was organised by the Royal Moroccan Chess Federation under the supervision of the Arab Chess Federation.

Al-Jumaat claimed the top place in the Under-10 category scoring 7.5 points in nine rounds.

The Qatar delegation was headed by Omar Saleh Al Marri, a member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Chess Association (QCA), and was accompanied by international referee Hussein Al Haddad, part of the participating technical and administrative staff.

The participation is an important step in the federation's age group development plan and reflects the efforts made to prepare a promising generation of chess players in Qatar.

President of the Qatar Chess Association Mohammed Al Mudhahka expressed his happiness with the national team's performance at the Arab Championship, noting that participation in the tournament gave the players the opportunity to interact with different schools, in addition to raising their international rankings and achieving outstanding results.

For his part, Hamad Al Tamimi, Executive Director of QCA, said that this success was the result of the strategic vision adopted by the Federation, which focuses on developing the sport of chess locally by investing in different age groups and increasing regional and international participation.

The Qatar team that participated in the Arab Championship included: Turki Al Kuwari, Saif Ahmed, and Fahad Al Mansouri in the 18-year-old category, Hamad Al Kuwari, Layan Al Qasabi, and Rawda Al Qasabi in the 16-year-old category, Ibrahim Al Janahi in the 14-year-old category, Amer Al Hammadi in the 12-year-old category, Khaled Al Jumaat and Asma Al Hammadi in the 10-year-old category, and Abdulaziz Al Mahasneh in the 8-year-old category.