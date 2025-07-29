QFA To Hold Elite Referees' Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Ahead of the launch of the new 2025-2026 sports season, the Qatar Football Association (QFA) will hold a special elite referees' camp at the InterContinental Doha Hotel from July 31 to August 11.

The camp includes 56 referees, assistant referees, video assistant referees (VAR), members of the Referees Committee, and technical expert Valentin Ivanov.

These referees successfully passed the physical fitness tests with a 100% success rate, a prerequisite for participation in this specialized camp.

The physical fitness tests were held at the air-conditioned Aspire Stadiums, which are designated for measuring physical performance. The referees underwent rigorous and technically advanced tests.

The results reflect their high physical and mental readiness for the upcoming season's competitions.

The camp is being held under the supervision of Hani Ballan, Chairman of the Referees Committee at the Qatar Football Association.