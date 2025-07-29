403
Greece Battles Three Massive Wildfires
(MENAFN) Greece is currently battling three extensive wildfires that have scorched a combined total of approximately 10,368 acres across multiple regions, the meteorology service at the National Observatory of Athens reported.
Using satellite data from the European Copernicus Emergency Management Service, officials confirmed that the most severe blaze occurred on the southern island of Kythira, where flames devastated roughly 6,642 acres between Saturday noon and Sunday noon. This fire has raised serious concerns due to the scale of destruction and the potential risks to local populations and natural habitats.
In addition to Kythira, two other significant wildfires have also been recorded. The Pissona area on the island of Evia experienced a fire that consumed around 3,165 acres, while a smaller yet impactful fire burned 560 acres in Kryoneri, a southern suburb of Athens, during the same 24-hour timeframe.
