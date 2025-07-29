403
US aide urges Russia, China to fulfill global obligations
(MENAFN) During a UN Security Council meeting focused on peaceful dispute resolution, the United States urged Russia and China to meet their international obligations but made no reference to Israel's actions in Gaza.
US Chargé d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea highlighted recent diplomatic efforts under President Donald Trump's administration, claiming that the US had helped facilitate de-escalation between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, as well as India and Pakistan. She praised these developments and encouraged other UN member states to follow suit by working toward nonviolent resolutions.
Shea called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and demanded that Russia stop targeting civilians and uphold the UN Charter. She also urged China to respect the 2016 arbitration ruling under the Law of the Sea Convention, expressing concern over dispute resolution mechanisms that display bias against specific countries.
Emphasizing the importance of neutrality and respect for sovereignty in peace processes, Shea stressed that dispute resolution structures must align with the principles of the UN Charter.
However, unlike several other representatives at the session, Shea made no mention of Israel or the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, despite ongoing civilian casualties and reports of starvation. Her remarks focused solely on Russia, China, and broader appeals for peaceful conflict resolution.
