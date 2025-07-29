Yiren Digital CEO Shares AI Breakthroughs And Success At WAIC 2025

BEIJING, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Chairman and CEO Mr. Ning Tang delivered a keynote address at the 'AI-driven Enterprise Digitalization' forum during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2025 (WAIC 2025) in Shanghai on July 28, 2025. In his remarks, Mr. Tang outlined the company's comprehensive approach to leveraging data for product innovation, data-assisted decision-making processes, and AI-agent-driven service delivery.

During his speech, Mr. Tang emphasized that data serves as a fundamental driver of AI development. "Data not only powers model training but also enables us to monitor market dynamics in real time, enhance decision-making, and continuously improve service quality," he stated.

As a leading advocate for AI technology adoption, Mr. Tang has fostered a company-wide philosophy of "Everyone can use and benefit from AI" at Yiren Digital. This culture has enabled the platform to develop numerous "Digital Employees" that significantly enhance operational efficiency and service quality across all business functions.

Yiren Digital has successfully integrated AI solutions across multiple business verticals, including sales, customer service, risk management, compliance, capital management and R&D. Key performance highlights include:



AI sales agent : executes over 1,700 tailored marketing strategies daily, streamlining the sales pipeline and improving customer response times;

AI capital manager : completes capital deployment optimization process in 10 minutes – a process that previously required six employees to work for one week;

AI risk manager : detects and blocks over 30,000 high-risk identity documents daily, ensuring robust compliance and risk assessment; AI supervisor: conducts comprehensive quality checks on other AI models, maintaining system integrity and performance standards.

Yiren Digital's proprietary enterprise Large Language Model (LLM), Zhiyu, has successfully completed regulatory filing and is now available for commercial deployment. Building on this foundation, the company is developing a "Magicube Agent Platform", designed to unlock the potential of the company's LLM technology. This platform will deliver more efficient, versatile and secured applications, creating additional revenue opportunities and strengthening the company's competitive position in the AI-driven digital finance sector.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services and tailor-made insurance solutions. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and financial security of individuals, families, and businesses.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED