Money Matters: Why Kashmir Needs A Financial Literacy Movement

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Living Beyond Means

Kashmir's economy is caught between tradition and transition. While some families rely on government salaries or orchard incomes, others have unstable earnings from tourism or daily wage work. The flow of money is uneven, but spending patterns often follow the same rhythm: buy what looks good, give freely during weddings, avoid saying no.

This generosity is admirable. Yet, without a structure, it becomes unsustainable.

Many families find themselves spending more than they earn. They buy things they don't need simply because the money is momentarily there.

Essentials then take a backseat, and when the next emergency strikes, savings are nowhere to be found.

The Budgeting Gap

Basic financial tools like monthly budgets or spending logs are still foreign to most households. Creating a list of income and necessary expenses sounds simple, but it rarely happens.

People often underestimate how much they spend on small things, like snacks, phone bills, or petrol, and are surprised when their salary runs out mid-month.

What budgeting really does is offer clarity. It helps families make conscious decisions: to prioritize school fees over a new phone, or save for winter heating instead of spending on designer wear.

It's not about cutting joy, but about choosing long-term stability over short-term rushes.

The Investment Blind Spot

The idea of investment often stops at real estate or gold in Kashmir. Stock markets feel like distant worlds. Skill-building courses or microbusiness ventures are rarely seen as valid places to put money.

That's a missed opportunity.

A small investment in a vocational course, a home-based craft business, or even in mutual funds can generate returns that go beyond bank interest.

The earlier families and young people start thinking about investment, not just saving, the more empowered they become over time.

Knowing the Cost of Convenience

Financial literacy is also about understanding the real price of convenience.

Credit cards promise instant relief but can turn into long-term stress if not handled wisely. Loans taken to host a lavish wedding can linger long after the music ends.

On the other hand, being conscious of utility use, like electricity, water, and cooking gas, can save thousands every year.

Using energy-efficient appliances, fixing leaks, and switching off idle devices matter, especially in a place where every rupee counts.

Health, Happiness, and Hidden Expenses

A big portion of a family's financial anxiety comes from health costs. Hospital visits, medicines, and treatments often drain savings. While private hospitals might feel safer or faster, government hospitals now offer quality services, especially with schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

Knowing your rights and options can save both money and stress.

Equally important is investing in a healthy lifestyle: nutritious food, daily walks, and proper sleep. It sounds like a wellness cliché, but in reality, it's one of the most cost-effective strategies to avoid heavy bills later.

Resisting the Social Spending Trap

In Kashmiri culture, weddings are extravagant, hospitality is generous, and gifts are a statement.

While this reflects a beautiful spirit of community, it also drives many into debt.

Families feel pressured to spend beyond their means to match others, prove their worth, and belong.

Financial literacy offers a different path.

It teaches people to assess value over appearance, say no when necessary, and build self-worth that isn't tied to material display.

It encourages authenticity over performance.

A Role for Schools, NGOs, and Leaders

We don't teach children how to handle money. In most Kashmiri schools, there are no lessons on budgeting, debt, or planning. Parents hesitate to involve kids in financial discussions. That silence needs to break.

Financial education must start early. NGOs, media platforms, and community leaders can launch workshops, storytelling campaigns, or even online series that talk about spending habits, hidden costs, and the benefits of smart saving.

Religious scholars and social workers, who hold strong influence in Kashmir, can also shift narratives, encouraging moderation, planning, and gratitude in financial matters.

A Friday sermon on the value of budgeting can go farther than a textbook lesson.

A Step Towards Dignity

Being financially aware doesn't just help in emergencies. It restores dignity.

When a family plans well, avoids unnecessary debt, and uses resources wisely, it feels secure. It can say no with confidence. It can dream bigger without fear.

In a place where conflict and uncertainty have long shaped economic patterns, reclaiming financial agency is an act of resilience.

It's a silent revolution that starts at the kitchen table, with a pen, a notebook, and a willingness to think ahead.