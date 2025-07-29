Predictino Launches Public PREDINO Presale To Bring AI Forecasting To Crypto Traders

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock)Predictino , an AI-powered trading intelligence platform, has officially launched the public presale of its token, PREDINO. The team is inviting early supporters to participate in this new project belonging to the crypto predictive analytics niche.

The launch is an important milestone in Predictino's roadmap. The team behind Predictino is working to bring institutional-grade forecasting tools to retail traders. The idea is to combine real-time AI signals with a transparent blockchain infrastructure to support crypto (and other markets) traders.

AI Forecasting Meets DeFi Utility

Predictino combines various technological pillars, such as:



Machine learning

Real-time market scanning Advanced predictive modeling

The idea is to deliver signal-based insights even beyond crypto for those traders interested in Forex and equities. This team of developers tested internally the AI engine of the project in a process that lasted several months.

In all of this, the project's native token, PREDINO, has a clear scope. Every token holder will have access to a long list of features:



Real-time signal streams

Predictive dashboards Historical model performance metrics

The token also gives holders access to staking, governance participation, and the next updates in the platform.

Transparency and Long-Term Utility

Unlike many speculative token launches, Predictino emphasizes transparency and functionality. The project is built around a clear utility model, with no hidden mechanics or untested promises. The AI engine will grow alongside the community, with modular updates and data feedback loops improving accuracy over time.

The PREDINO token presale allocation includes:



34% for public participants

18% to support development and infrastructure

15% dedicated to staking and access rewards Remaining allocations cover liquidity, team vesting, partnerships, and ecosystem growth.

Built in Dubai, Designed for Global Markets

Headquartered in Dubai, a global hub for Web3 innovation, Predictino reflects the region's commitment to crypto transparency and regulatory clarity. As part of its global expansion plan, the platform will soon support additional markets beyond crypto, including forex and equities.

The next development phase includes the release of the Predictino AI dashboard. Besides, automated trading features and DAO voting via PREDINO tokens will also become available.

About Predictino

Predictino is a decentralized AI forecasting platform with new features for its users. The project puts together real-time trading signals in multiple markets (crypto and beyond). PREDINO is the platform's native utility token, which is now available through its presale. From staking to governance to exclusive features, this team attached several perks to owning the token.

The project's official website and social media pages below will help anyone keep in touch with this team.

X (Twitter) | Telegram