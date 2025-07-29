Morocco To Spend $3.8 B On Airport Expansion Before WC

Dhaka: Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch presided over a high-level signing ceremony Thursday (July 24), 2025, in Rabat, marking the launch of a strategic investment protocol between the Moroccan government and the National Airports Office (ONDA).

The 6-year agreement, running through 2030, commits 38 billion dirhams (approximately $3.8 billion) to expand and modernize the country's airport infrastructure.

The plan includes the expansion of capacity at the airports of Marrakesh, Agadir, Tangier, and Fez. A key component of the agreement is the construction of a new terminal hub and a new runway at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, with a budget allocation of 25 billion dirhams.

An additional 13 billion dirhams will be directed toward maintenance, modernization, and securing real estate assets to ensure the longevity and resilience of the national airport network.

According to ONDA, the initiative will usher in a new generation of public service in airport management, focusing on excellence, innovation, and positive impact. Prime Minister Akhannouch emphasized that the agreement aligns with the developmental momentum Morocco is experiencing, and prepares the aviation sector to meet future national and international challenges under the vision of King Mohammed VI.

“This protocol is a major step in making Morocco a regional platform and an international air hub,” said Akhannouch.“It supports the Kingdom's ambition to build a modern and efficient infrastructure that fuels economic growth, regional integration, and social cohesion in line with His Majesty's directives.”

The plan is closely linked to ONDA's new strategy,“Airports 2030,” designed to support the development roadmap of Royal Air Maroc and absorb the growing demand for air travel.

The project is also expected to enhance tourism infrastructure, an important sector as Morocco gears up to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup and positions itself for long-term global engagement beyond that milestone.

The agreement was signed by key government officials, including the Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts, and Social and Solidarity Economy; the Minister of Transport and Logistics; and the Minister Delegate for the Budget.

Also present were the Director General of the National Agency for the Strategic Management of State Holdings and Performance Monitoring of Public Enterprises and Establishments, and the Director General of ONDA.

-B